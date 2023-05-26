“Has this monster been put in prison”: Video of school faculty assaulting young female student leaves netizens appalled 

A video clip of a female student getting violently tossed on the floor by a school faculty member has gone viral across social media platforms. The identity of the minor and the teacher involved remains unknown. Information on where the incident occurred was also unavailable at the time of writing this article. However, internet users have sparked a debate on race since the adult involved was a person of colour. Reacting to the video, one netizen wrote online:

One of the many Twitter users who circulated the video was platform user @HipIsEdo. They wrote in the caption:

“White supremacy is the ‘most dangerous terrorist threat’ to the United Stated -Joe ‘crime family’ Biden One day, in the near future, we will stand up against the true racists The true American terrorists- #BLM #Reparations”

In the video that was attached with the tweet, one could see the faculty member holding the young girl by her hair and saying:

“You don’t like when people do that to you right? You wouldn’t like it right?”

The adult then pushes the child violently away and tells her- “so don’t do it again.”

TruthInBytes @HipIsEdo

-Joe 'crime family' Biden



One day, in the near future, we will stand up against the true racists



The true American terrorists~ #Reparations "White supremacy is the 'most dangerous terrorist threat' to the United States-Joe 'crime family' BidenOne day, in the near future, we will stand up against the true racistsThe true American terrorists~ #BLM "White supremacy is the 'most dangerous terrorist threat' to the United States -Joe 'crime family' Biden One day, in the near future, we will stand up against the true racists The true American terrorists~ #BLM #Reparations https://t.co/4vviQJWlA4

What triggered the violent assault towards the young child remains unknown. As the video progressed, one could see an unidentified person enter the room where the assault occurred. The victim can be seen walking towards her. However, the teacher viciously pushes the child to the floor yet again, leading to the young girl falling on her back.

At one point in the video, the school faculty member can be heard saying- “I’ll hurt you” to the victim.

At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed 12K views under the aforementioned Twitter account.

Netizens respond to the viral school teacher video

Internet users were left shocked and expressed frustration. Many could not believe that a school teacher would physically abuse a student who cannot defend themselves. Many hoped that the adult would be held accountable for her actions. Others also got into a debate which revolved around race.

A few reactions to the viral video read:

Charliegirl17 @CharliegirlQ17 @HipIsEdo STOP THE CRIMES AGAINST THE CHILDREN. @UnderhillVicky Outrageous behavior. Where's the Principle, where's the parents, where's the government? Bring in the White Hat Military now!!!STOP THE CRIMES AGAINST THE CHILDREN. @HipIsEdo @UnderhillVicky Outrageous behavior. Where's the Principle, where's the parents, where's the government? Bring in the White Hat Military now!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 STOP THE CRIMES AGAINST THE CHILDREN. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

CharlotteB @Burris12C @HipIsEdo She needs to be taught a lesson. @HipIsEdo She needs to be taught a lesson.

CRACKER JACK🗽🇺🇸🎖️🛫🪖📻 @AaronSwindle6 @HipIsEdo Lucky that is not my kid, because when I got to your location your day would end very badly! @HipIsEdo Lucky that is not my kid, because when I got to your location your day would end very badly!

Jason🍄 @jazonuxlay @HipIsEdo Knowing what our schools are like these days this was likely a teacher... @HipIsEdo Knowing what our schools are like these days this was likely a teacher...

No other news publication had reported on the incident at the time of writing this article. It remains unclear as to whether criminal charges were filed against the teacher involved in the viral video.

This is not the first time a teacher has resorted to physical violence towards a student in the United States. In April, a Rocky Mount High School substitute teacher took a swing at a student and the two got into a physical altercation. The fight came into being after the student attempted to retrieve her phone from the hands of the teacher.

Poll : 0 votes