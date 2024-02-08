"HATE SPEECH & INCITEMENT": Piers Morgan sparks outrage by saying he would "dismember" Prince Harry "one limb at a time"

Piers Morgan is embroiled in a controversy as his latest tirade against Prince Harry landed him in hot water. On his nighttime TalkTV show on February 7, Morgan joshed that he would “dismember” the Duke of Sussex “one limb at a time” if he were Prince William. His comments came at the heels of Prince Harry’s 26-hour visit to the UK to see his father after the latter’s cancer diagnosis.

Piers Morgan was discussing with fellow panelist James Barr whether Prince William should reconcile with his brother when he went on a tirade about Prince Harry, saying,

“What I would do if one of my family, one of my siblings, had spent the last few years trashing the family on television, trashed my wife, trashed my dad’s wife, trashed my dad, trashed my sister, and so on. I would dismember them one limb at a time, and after I’d severed all their limbs, I would probably incinerate them.”

This speech faced extreme backlash on social media, with many shocked at Piers Morgan’s words. One X user even said it was time to report this as “HATE SPEECH & INCITEMENT.”

Expand Tweet

Netizens shocked at Piers Morgan's comments about Prince Harry in the wake of his father's cancer diagnosis

Piers Morgan's vocal dislike for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle comes as no surprise, with the TV presenter often seen disparaging the couple on his shows. According to the Mirror, he faced intense backlash from his colleagues for his remarks about Markle on Good Morning Britain, causing him to quit the show live on air.

Following this, Morgan moved to TalkTV, where he continued to broadcast his displeasure about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, his latest comments about Prince Harry seemed to have crossed a line as they were met with outrage on social media. Some even called it a "full-blown hate campaign" against the royal couple.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to the Mirror, Piers Morgan clarified that he meant the comments “metaphorically” after James Barr called him out for his “disgusting words.” He said,

"How can you be surprised? I’m the devil, that’s what devils do. I mean metaphorically, what I mean is I’d be utterly enraged."

"Prince William is right to have nothing to do with royal traitor Harry": Piers Morgan wrote in his new column

In an op-ed published in the New York Post on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Morgan wrote that the Prince of Wales was right to have nothing to do with “royal traitor Harry.” He also wrote that Prince William would rather “shoot himself “than be in the same room as a “despicable traitor.”

Speaking to royal biographer Tom Bower on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday, the presenter claimed that Prince Harry was selling “trash about the family” with his tell-all memoir Spare. Bower also commented that Harry’s visit to the UK was “all just for show,” saying:

"I think it was all just for show, an impromptu way to get attention."

Expand Tweet

Following King Charles's cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry made the 10-hour flight from Los Angeles to the UK to meet his father at Clarence House on February 6. After the fleeting 30-minute meeting, he was spotted staying at a hotel near Buckingham Palace and left for the US just 26 hours after he landed.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE