"Have Hunter give it a test sniff": White powder and death threat found inside envelope sent to Donald Trump Jr. prompts wild reactions online

Donald Trump Jr. was recently sent an envelope containing a death threat and a white powder. Authorities in Palm Beach County responded to the former President’s son’s house on Monday after they received a report about the suspicious envelope.

The news was also confirmed by Donald Trump Jr.'s spokesperson, who added that the test to identify the white substance was inconclusive, as per NBC News. However, the Palm Beach County authorities reported that the substance was not deadly. It is currently unknown what exactly was written in the death threat and officials are investigating the same.

As the news surfaced on social media, several individuals shared their theories about the situation and reacted to the same. One social media user also stated that Hunter Biden should do a "test sniff."

Social media user reacts to Trump's eldest son receiving a mysterious envelope. (Image via X/@OGMayoMonkey)

Social media users react as Donald Trump Jr. receives a mysterious envelope with white substance and threatening note

With the US presidential elections just around the corner, the news about Donald Trump Jr. receiving a mysterious package took the internet by storm. Several netizens took to social media and demanded that authorities take strict action. The FBI Miami Field Office assured citizens that necessary action would be taken once the sender was identified.

As per CBS News, a statement from the authorities read:

"The FBI, along with our local law enforcement partners, responded to an incident involving a suspicious letter sent to an address in Jupiter, Florida. We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement."

Several social media users commented on the "frightening" situation while others dragged Hunter Biden’s name into the fiasco as they reacted to @rawsalerts tweet.

Social media users react as Trump's son receives a mysterious envelope with a death threat. (Image via X)

Donald Trump Jr. stated in an interview with The Daily Caller that this is the second time a package with white substance has been sent to him.

“It’s just become a little bit too commonplace that this sort of stuff happens. It doesn’t matter what your politics are, this type of crap is unacceptable,” he said.

While Donald Trump has not yet reacted to the situation, the father-son duo remains busy with the campaign trail, as Donald Trump Jr. has been attending events all around the country, including New Hampshire, Iowa, and more.