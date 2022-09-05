What is Scarce, The Mystery Box? The subscription process and more explored

Scarce: The Mystery Box has a straightforward premise. You can purchase a box, but the contents are hidden until you open it. The mystery box could also contain some high-end items at a fraction of the price. These mystery boxes can be subscribed to or purchased from Scarce's official e-commerce site.

Scarce was co-founded by Yossi Shetrit and Jacob Metzger, both of whom are well-known in the fashion industry. Yossi Shetrit is a fashion designer, and Metzger is the co-founder of Grailed, a popular website. Both have combined their penchant for the 'art of the deal' and passion for designer goods with the release of the project Scarce.

Subscription process of buying the Scarce mystery boxes featuring unrevealed luxury goods (Image via Sportskeeda)

Scarce is a high-end subscription service that sells both backstock and overstocked designer items.The mystery box features items that are curated and sourced by the founders. This includes items from brands such as Off-White, Rick Owens, Rhude, Dior, and more.

In an interview with Highsnobiety, Shetrit and Metzger discussed the foundation of the company's development. They said:

"Brands are always looking for new, creative ways to move their current and past season inventory and overstock in order to free up space and makeup revenue. By utilizing our service we keep their involvement discrete and low-key while providing them with exposure to a potentially new customer base."

The brand only releases once a month, with only a small number of boxes curated to emphasize the brand's ethos of scarcity and limited items.

When asked about the inspiration behind the brand, Shetrit previously told Complex:

"It's all brand new clothing and some of them are from current seasons. The whole idea is just to bring new life to them and get consumers excited about pieces they missed and re-merchandise it in a way where it's still fresh and new."

A few offerings from the label include:

Men's Streetwear Box, which can be subscribed for $398 and is limited to 100 boxes. Men's Luxury Streetwear Box, which can be subscribed for $828 and is limited to 50 boxes. Men's Premium Hype Box, which can be subscribed for $248. Footwear Box, which can be subscribed for $398 and is limited to 50 boxes. Women's streetwear box, which can be subscribed for $398. Women's Luxury Streetwear Box, which can be subscribed for $828 and is limited to 25 boxes. Outfit Box, which can be subscribed for $1,998 and is limited to 5 boxes.

Each of these mystery subscription boxes contains two to three limited-edition pieces. Customers are given the option of pre-selecting their favorite brands when ordering their box.

A few fans of the subscription services mentioned on the official site include Metro Boomin, Gunna, Lil Yachty, and Bloosy Osiris.

Scarce boxes can be availed on the official e-commerce site of the label at a retail price, starting from $248. However, the value of each box can easily be reached up to $900 based on the premium goods inside the box.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal