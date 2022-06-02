"He ain't Johnny Depp": Fans slam rumors of The Rock being cast as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp has gained immense recognition for his performance as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Depp has done everything to bring the best out of the character.
However, Depp lost the role after Amber Heard claimed of being abused by him. Both were under trial after Depp filed a defamation case against Heard over her accusations of defaming him.
The closing arguments were made on May 27 and the verdict was recently passed on June 1, 2022. However, after Depp lost his role as Jack Sparrow, there have been rumors that Dwayne Johnson might replace Depp. Although the news is not confirmed, the decision has been criticized by Depp’s fans on Twitter, saying that "The Rock ain't Johnny Depp."
Fans are not happy over rumors of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson replacing Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Carribean
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Sources say that a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film is under development and producer Jerry Bruckheimer is working on two screenplays, including one with Margot Robbie. Jerry also stated that Depp’s return to the franchise is not certain.
Johnson already has a good history with Disney as he appeared in their 2021 fantasy adventure film, Jungle Cruise, which was a box office success. He will also replace Will Smith in the Aladdin sequel.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial verdict
Story continues below ad
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial ended on June 1, 2022. The trial began on April 11 when Depp alleged three counts of defamation against Heard, claiming $50 million in damages. Heard filed a counterclaim against Depp, seeking $100 million.
After weeks of testimony, the jury ruled in favor of Depp on June 1, 2022, on all three counts, and awarded him $15 million in damages. They found one of Heard’s three counts in favor of Heard and awarded $2 million to her.
The judge decreased the amount of punitive damages awarded against Heard considering Virginia’s legal limits, which brought it down to $10.35 million. After losing Johnny Depp’s defamation case, Amber Heard is reportedly planning to appeal the verdict.
Story continues below ad
Following the verdict, Heard posted a note on Twitter that said,
“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband.”
The note continued,
“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”
Story continues below ad
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2015. Heard then filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 and obtained a temporary restraining order against him. She accused him of physically abusing her during their relationship and that it happened while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.