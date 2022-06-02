"He ain't Johnny Depp": Fans slam rumors of The Rock being cast as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp has gained immense recognition for his performance as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Depp has done everything to bring the best out of the character.

However, Depp lost the role after Amber Heard claimed of being abused by him. Both were under trial after Depp filed a defamation case against Heard over her accusations of defaming him.

The closing arguments were made on May 27 and the verdict was recently passed on June 1, 2022. However, after Depp lost his role as Jack Sparrow, there have been rumors that Dwayne Johnson might replace Depp. Although the news is not confirmed, the decision has been criticized by Depp’s fans on Twitter, saying that "The Rock ain't Johnny Depp."

Tina Stout🌟🌟🌟 @DavidsPumpkin64

marca.com/en/lifestyle/m… I love the Rock but he ain't Johnny Depp and Johnny is the only one that can play Captain Jack. Sorry I love the Rock but he ain't Johnny Depp and Johnny is the only one that can play Captain Jack. Sorry marca.com/en/lifestyle/m…

Fans are not happy over rumors of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson replacing Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Carribean

Vikneswara @Vikneswara88 No disrespect to @TheRock but if @Disney doesn't realise what they did to Johnny Depp and be the bigger heart and apologise and do right. But Instead just replace his Jack sparrow roles with others big celebrities. It's shows what type of company Disney has become. Its really sad No disrespect to @TheRock but if @Disney doesn't realise what they did to Johnny Depp and be the bigger heart and apologise and do right. But Instead just replace his Jack sparrow roles with others big celebrities. It's shows what type of company Disney has become. Its really sad

January Williamson @Stormy336 I'm seeing rumors that @TheRock may replace Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow... Personally, I don't see how any respectable actor could take this role and expect people to A) be happy about it/support it B) pay money to see it! I'm seeing rumors that @TheRock may replace Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow... Personally, I don't see how any respectable actor could take this role and expect people to A) be happy about it/support it B) pay money to see it!

⭐💖Bulma And Friends 🎮❤️ @BulmaAnd Darlene @dzurfley

insidethemagic.net/2022/05/dwayne… Idc how much I love @TheRock but me and millions of millions of people will boycott this movie fk NO everything has been taken from him everything do not take Captain Jack #JusticeForJohnny Idc how much I love @TheRock but me and millions of millions of people will boycott this movie fk NO everything has been taken from him everything do not take Captain Jack #JusticeForJohnnyinsidethemagic.net/2022/05/dwayne… ...look. I love the Rock. The Rock is a fantastic actor and great person...but I REFUSE to watch any Pirates of the Caribbean movies, if it does not have Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow. Plain and simple. twitter.com/dzurfley/statu… ...look. I love the Rock. The Rock is a fantastic actor and great person...but I REFUSE to watch any Pirates of the Caribbean movies, if it does not have Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow. Plain and simple. twitter.com/dzurfley/statu…

Universal Dorks @UniversalDorks I’m sorry but the Rock will never live up to Captain Jack Sparrow. What a dumb decision by Disney. I’m sorry but the Rock will never live up to Captain Jack Sparrow. What a dumb decision by Disney.

toru 我的真名是丰丽/精神不安定 @toruissobbing I WILL NOT ACCEPT THE ROCK AS JACK SPARROW I AM OUTRAGED I WILL NOT ACCEPT THE ROCK AS JACK SPARROW I AM OUTRAGED

Tony And Selena @TonySelena

you have no rights Dewayne the rock johnson you are without morals if yoy take over jack sparrow ...JD made that characteryou have no rights #TeamJohnnyDepp Dewayne the rock johnson you are without morals if yoy take over jack sparrow ...JD made that character you have no rights #TeamJohnnyDepp

Mark @Jeff_BobVR @TheRock @TheRock No disrespect your a great actor, but don’t play Captain Jack Sparrow, Jack is Depp and Depp is Jack, the franchise cannot exist without Depp and you’d be putting a black spot on your career by replacing Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. @TheRock @TheRock No disrespect your a great actor, but don’t play Captain Jack Sparrow, Jack is Depp and Depp is Jack, the franchise cannot exist without Depp and you’d be putting a black spot on your career by replacing Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Sources say that a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film is under development and producer Jerry Bruckheimer is working on two screenplays, including one with Margot Robbie. Jerry also stated that Depp’s return to the franchise is not certain.

Johnson already has a good history with Disney as he appeared in their 2021 fantasy adventure film, Jungle Cruise, which was a box office success. He will also replace Will Smith in the Aladdin sequel.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial verdict

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial ended on June 1, 2022. The trial began on April 11 when Depp alleged three counts of defamation against Heard, claiming $50 million in damages. Heard filed a counterclaim against Depp, seeking $100 million.

After weeks of testimony, the jury ruled in favor of Depp on June 1, 2022, on all three counts, and awarded him $15 million in damages. They found one of Heard’s three counts in favor of Heard and awarded $2 million to her.

The judge decreased the amount of punitive damages awarded against Heard considering Virginia’s legal limits, which brought it down to $10.35 million. After losing Johnny Depp’s defamation case, Amber Heard is reportedly planning to appeal the verdict.

Amber Heard may appeal the verdict (Image via Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Following the verdict, Heard posted a note on Twitter that said,

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband.”

The note continued,

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2015. Heard then filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 and obtained a temporary restraining order against him. She accused him of physically abusing her during their relationship and that it happened while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

