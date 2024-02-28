“He deserves jail time for assault”: Fans upset as man who threw his phone at Bebe Rexha may have charges dropped after 40-day community service

The man who attacked Bebe Rexha with his phone, leaving her injured, might be released after facing 40 days of community service as a penalty. The incident occurred on June 18, 2023, during Bebe Rexha's show at Pier 17. The man threw his phone directly at the singer’s face.

The throw was strong enough to leave Rexha with a black eye and stitches around her mouth area. However, as soon as the incident took place, the 27-year-old man, Nicolas Malvagna, was arrested by the authorities. Upon asking for the reason for the attack, the attacker claimed that he threw the cell phone on purpose because he thought it would be “funny.”

While Bebe Rexha’s attacker was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, along with harassment charges and a count of attempted assault, the recent court hearing revealed that the attacker accepted the clause of completing 40 days of community services in exchange for the dismissal of his charges.

As soon as the news about the dismissal of his charges came in, social media users were left upset, as many demanded jail time for Nicolas. One netizen also commented and said:

The news of Rexha's attacker's charges likely to be dismissed leaves netizens appalled: Reactions explored. (Image via @popcrave/ X)

Malvanga’s next trial is scheduled for June 20, 2024, and any decision about the dismissal and the further course of action will be decided during this hearing.

Social media users are left infuriated as Bebe Rexha’s attacker is likely to serve only 40 days of community service for the dismissal of charges

During his trial on February 9, 2024, Nicolas informed the court about how he has been active in community service. Malvagna's lawyer also spoke up about the same and stated to People that:

"Mr. Malvagna has voluntarily agreed to complete private community service, and in return all of the criminal charges against him will be dismissed and sealed.”

However, the netizens are not too happy with the fact that Nicolas might not be serving any jail time. Infuriated and upset netizens are now reacting and pressuring the judges to take serious action against the attacker. As an X account, @PopCrave spoke about the same on the platform.

While many are left remembering how Bebe Rexha was left with eyebrows split in half and black eyes, others are bashing the judges and asking them for jail time for the attacker. However, at the moment, neither the singer nor her lawyers or representatives have reacted to the same.