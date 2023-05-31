“He deserves to be jailed for life”: 17-year-old Aiden Cicchetti gets blasted online as he faces SA allegations

A piece of shocking news has come to light as Aiden Cicchetti, a 17-year-old teenager from Nevada has been accused of having s*x with a schoolgirl without her consent. Cops said that some people even filmed the incident and the video showed that the schoolgirl seemed drunk and was not even conscious.

Those who recorded the video of the incident were heard laughing.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child s*xual abuse and exploitation. Readers’ discretion is advised.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal obtained the arrest report of Aiden Cicchetti and in that, it was mentioned that he initially denied having s*x with the girl in the back of her car, but later admitted to the crime.

In the arrest report, it was also mentioned that Aiden Cicchetti was performing s*xual acts on the schoolgirl, while the latter was attempting to stop him.

Social media users were agitated as they got to know about Aiden Cicchetti's SA incident

As netizens came across the news reports of the 17-year-old Aiden performing s*xual acts on an unconscious schoolgirl, they were left fuming. Several users shared their opinion on what should happen to the teenage boy and suggested that strict action should be taken against him:

The schoolgirl had no memory of the incident

In the documents that were obtained, it was mentioned that before seeing the videos, the schoolgirl had no idea what happened and had no memory of having s*x with the 17-year-old boy.

She told the cops that Aiden texted her on social media the next day and said that they had s*x. However, she did not take that seriously and thought of it as a joke.

Later, someone sent her the videos and texted her:

"LMAO look what I found on my phone."

The girl then made the decision to report it to her friend and a school wellness counsellor. Later, she went on to the cops and told them that she was left dizzy after Aiden gave her booze and she woke up in his kitchen with her undergarments missing.

Meanwhile, Aiden's attorney Ross Goodman said that his client got involved in a consensual s*xual act and "the police did not interview accounts that contradicted the force's narrative."

Goodman further said that there was no evidence that could support that the girl was blacked out. Notably, Aiden Cicchetti was arrested in March, and at that time he told police that he was drunk but knew what he was doing.

Recently, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe issued his release. However, he will be back in court on June 21, 2023.

