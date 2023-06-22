“He was so happy to see him”: GOT7’s BamBam and Jackson Wang have a hearty reunion, fans in love with their interaction

GOT7’s BamBam and Jackson Wang recently reunited at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, and fans loved every interaction between the two. The duo went their separate ways when GOT7 left JYP Entertainment and decided to go their own paths in January 2021. Although all seven members continue to be a group, they have focused more on their solo journeys.

The last group release Ahgases (GOT7’s fandom) received was the self-titled 12th mini-album released in May last year. Considering it had been a long time since fans got any in-person interactions with the members, they were delighted to see BamBam and Jackson Wang take each other into a tight hug and smile ear-to-ear at the Paris event.

it was so cute the way Jackson grabbed bambam, he was so happy to see him it was so cute the way Jackson grabbed bambam, he was so happy to see him 😭https://t.co/XZG9DAX6di

GOT7’s BamBam and Jackson Wang have a fun reunion at the Louis Vuitton event in Paris, fans can't stop gushing over it

GOT7’s BamBam and Jackson Wang gave each other and fans a pleasant surprise by reuniting at the Louis Vuitton fashion event in Paris on June 21. Both artists have been busy with their individual schedules and have been treating fans to various content since months.

While the riBBon singer is focusing on South Korea by featuring on variety shows and running his own drinking talk show, the Blow singer recently performed in Mexico as part of his ongoing MAGIC MAN World Tour.

The two GOT7 members’ adorable interaction led to much fanfare from the group’s fandom. Clips of the duo hugging each other and the Blow singer not letting the riBBon singer go by continuously hanging his arms around him spread on Twitter as fans gushed over the reunion.

Additionally, BamBam also posted pictures with Jackson on his Instagram account. The majority of the comments under the post were from emotional fans who couldn’t believe that the duo had reunited, even if for only a short time.

𝚓𝚘𝚢𝚌𝚎 @cyjprint the way jackson hurriedly hugged bambam when he saw him the way jackson hurriedly hugged bambam when he saw him 😭😭😭 https://t.co/tbunWhqgiw

BamBam looked stunning!! And the way Jackson never let go of him BamBam looked stunning!! And the way Jackson never let go of him 😭 https://t.co/UrwfqFST8i

jess 💚 @seuniesnovia respectfully don’t talk to me about anything else besides jackson wang and bambam reuniting respectfully don’t talk to me about anything else besides jackson wang and bambam reuniting 😭😭😭 https://t.co/S1WfM5oP9A

💚 @GotJiaerx THE WAY JACKSON HUGGED BAMBAM AS SOON AS HE SAW HIM!! THE WAY JACKSON HUGGED BAMBAM AS SOON AS HE SAW HIM!! 😭😭 https://t.co/oaoLxxfYWU

Jinyoung is the latest GOT7 member to enlist

2023 was a tough year for GOT7’s fans, as they had to bid a temporary goodbye to two of their members, leader JAY B and Jinyoung. JAY B secretly enlisted on February 2, but not before giving fans a final temporary gift in the form of a solo album. During the time of his enlistment, it was also revealed that he had broken up with his girlfriend, makeup artist Pure.D.

More recently, the group’s second-eldest, Jinyoung, enlisted on May 8. A day prior to the enlistment, he even shared a picture with his military haircut. BamBam commented on his post, wishing him to return safely, and even tweeted that he and Ahgases will be patiently waiting for JJ Project (Jinyoung and JAY B's subunit) to return.

Apart from the two already enlisted, only Yugyeom and Youngjae are eligible for military conscription. Since Jackson Wang, BamBam and Mark Tuan are non-Koreans, they are exempted from this mandatory duty performed by able-bodied Korean men for 18 to 21 months. However, both Youngjae and Yugyeom have a few years before they have to enlist.

