"He was so iconic for the role": Christian Potenza allegations explored as Chris Mclean voice actor is replaced  

A Reddit post exposing Christian Potenza for assaulting, drugging and manipulating his students has gone viral across social media platforms. A February 2022 post by internet user Sonya has spread like wildfire where she accused the Total Drama voice actor of being a “dangerous predator.” Since the post has been making rounds online, several netizens have expressed disappointment in the popular voice actor. At the time of writing this article, Potenza had not responded to the allegations.

It was recently revealed that Christian Potenza will not continue voicing popular Total Drama character Chris McLean. This comes after the aforementioned allegations found their way online. Terry McGurrin will take on the role of the show's antagonist. McGurrin said on Twitter:

“This was one of the creative decision with respect to the reboot. In preparation for the role I stopped feeding my children months ago and made them compete in highly dangerous events in order to win a marshmallow.”

Terry McGurrin @standupmonkey I'm incredibly excited to be the voice of Chris McLean. This was one of the creative decision with respect to the reboot.

In preparation for the role I stopped feeding my children months ago and make them compete in highly dangerous events in order to win a marshmallow. I'm incredibly excited to be the voice of Chris McLean. This was one of the creative decision with respect to the reboot.In preparation for the role I stopped feeding my children months ago and make them compete in highly dangerous events in order to win a marshmallow. https://t.co/hPR8RV6Uiv

People could not respond to the announcement on Twitter as the feature was disabled. The official reason for Christian Potenza’s removal was not announced either.

Responding to his removal from the show and the latest allegations, one Twitter user wrote online:

Panda @Sakuuda Christian Potenza is not voicing Chris McLean which is honestly sad as he was so iconic for the role.



Christian's voice to the character was so iconic to the show, he had amazing line delivery that makes a lot of otherwise not that funny lines work. Christian Potenza is not voicing Chris McLean which is honestly sad as he was so iconic for the role.Christian's voice to the character was so iconic to the show, he had amazing line delivery that makes a lot of otherwise not that funny lines work. https://t.co/Vh2JdHxHue

Christian Potenza allegations explored

Sonya did not specifically mention Potenza in the social media post. However, the entire internet has drawn conclusions that it is Potenza. She revealed online that the man in question used to physically and s*xually assault his alleged victims while emotionally manipulating, drugging, scamming and intimidating them as well.

During his “UNLOCK” voice acting coaching lessons, it was revealed that he would make his students lie down on the floor in dark rooms and proceed to give them drugs and alcohol, berate them and even place his hands on the alleged victims.

Sonya also revealed:

“He did not deliver on promises made from his courses or so-called teachings. After initially baiting his subjects with promises of a great voice demo, a successful career in voice overs, and of getting them an agent, he takes payment in money, drugs or alcohol, often for months ongoing, then flakes out and or blames them, or sends his ‘graduated actors’ to a talent agency, and moves on to his next series of victims.”

Christian Potenza faces s*xual and physical assault allegations (Image via u/DanesoulX/Reddit)

It was also revealed that he would take “government subsidy money” from parents of special needs children to hold acting classes. He was reportedly once caught screaming at one of the students.

Sonya revealed in the post that Potenza had been charged with physical assault by one of his alleged victims. However, the details regarding the same remain unknown.

Netizens react to the recent allegations against Christian Potenza

Internet users were disappointed to hear the allegations. Many were stunned to hear about Potenza’s behavior. A few comments online read:

Olive  @Theolivepit04 Hearing about Christian Potenza being outed as a terrible person is very disappointing. It really shouldn’t be that hard to be a decent person.



Such a shame that he did what he did. :/ Hearing about Christian Potenza being outed as a terrible person is very disappointing. It really shouldn’t be that hard to be a decent person. Such a shame that he did what he did. :/

jim @voulczvous Christian Potenza's Twitter account is gone

He's not in the new Total Drama Island trailer and his character is absent from a Dramarama special episode thingy



So



Maybe those allegations weren't false Christian Potenza's Twitter account is goneHe's not in the new Total Drama Island trailer and his character is absent from a Dramarama special episode thingySoMaybe those allegations weren't false

ZeeEpicGamer @XiryoKizo So Christian Potenza did a bill Cosby and is not in the new season…. So Christian Potenza did a bill Cosby and is not in the new season…. https://t.co/j6EovfQ739

Isaiah/8-Ball🎱 @8BallBangers If what I read about Christian Potenza is real, then im sad. Hope it ain't real 🫣 If what I read about Christian Potenza is real, then im sad. Hope it ain't real 🫣

CL @CLtheCartoonist @Theolivepit04 Christian essentially became Chris. That's unfortunate to hear, I'm sorry to everyone who was harmed because of him. @Theolivepit04 Christian essentially became Chris. That's unfortunate to hear, I'm sorry to everyone who was harmed because of him.

The 50 year old voice actor is best known for his acting in Total Drama. However, he began his acting career on the Rverdale series in 1997. He went on to act in other shows, including Stoked, 6teen and Bunks among others.

Poll : 0 votes