"He was so iconic for the role": Christian Potenza allegations explored as Chris Mclean voice actor is replaced  

A Reddit post exposing Christian Potenza for assaulting, drugging and manipulating his students has gone viral across social media platforms. A February 2022 post by internet user Sonya has spread like wildfire where she accused the Total Drama voice actor of being a “dangerous predator.” Since the post has been making rounds online, several netizens have expressed disappointment in the popular voice actor. At the time of writing this article, Potenza had not responded to the allegations.
It was recently revealed that Christian Potenza will not continue voicing popular Total Drama character Chris McLean. This comes after the aforementioned allegations found their way online. Terry McGurrin will take on the role of the show's antagonist. McGurrin said on Twitter:
“This was one of the creative decision with respect to the reboot. In preparation for the role I stopped feeding my children months ago and made them compete in highly dangerous events in order to win a marshmallow.”
People could not respond to the announcement on Twitter as the feature was disabled. The official reason for Christian Potenza’s removal was not announced either.
Responding to his removal from the show and the latest allegations, one Twitter user wrote online:
Christian Potenza allegations explored
Sonya did not specifically mention Potenza in the social media post. However, the entire internet has drawn conclusions that it is Potenza. She revealed online that the man in question used to physically and s*xually assault his alleged victims while emotionally manipulating, drugging, scamming and intimidating them as well.
During his “UNLOCK” voice acting coaching lessons, it was revealed that he would make his students lie down on the floor in dark rooms and proceed to give them drugs and alcohol, berate them and even place his hands on the alleged victims.
Sonya also revealed:
“He did not deliver on promises made from his courses or so-called teachings. After initially baiting his subjects with promises of a great voice demo, a successful career in voice overs, and of getting them an agent, he takes payment in money, drugs or alcohol, often for months ongoing, then flakes out and or blames them, or sends his ‘graduated actors’ to a talent agency, and moves on to his next series of victims.”
It was also revealed that he would take “government subsidy money” from parents of special needs children to hold acting classes. He was reportedly once caught screaming at one of the students.
Sonya revealed in the post that Potenza had been charged with physical assault by one of his alleged victims. However, the details regarding the same remain unknown.
Netizens react to the recent allegations against Christian Potenza
Internet users were disappointed to hear the allegations. Many were stunned to hear about Potenza’s behavior. A few comments online read:
The 50 year old voice actor is best known for his acting in Total Drama. However, he began his acting career on the Rverdale series in 1997. He went on to act in other shows, including Stoked, 6teen and Bunks among others.