"He was just dumb and immature": Dixie D'Amelio comments on former boyfriend Griffin Johnson

Dixie D'Amelio spoke out about her experience dating Griffin Johnson a year after their breakup on a May 19th episode of the BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards.

In February 2020, romance rumors were speculated between Dixie D'Amelio and Griffin Johnson when they posted a TikTok video together.

Once they became official that same month, the couple claimed they'd been talking for six months before getting together. However, in July 2020, Dixie and Griffin called it quits, sparking drama as the latter's cheating rumors arose.

Also read: Mike Majlak slams Trisha Paytas over tweet about his pros/cons list; gets called out by Twitter

Dixie D'Amelio "spills tea" on BFFs podcast

While on the show to promote her new song, "F**kboy," the 19-year-old was asked questions regarding her ex, Griffin, as many fans claimed that the lyrics alluded to their breakup.

Stating that the pair shouldn't have dated, to begin with, she mentioned that they "were cooler as friends." However, Dixie D'Amelio also updated the public, saying that they are no longer friends:

"I'm not friends with him, really, but there's no bad blood. It was a dumb, immature relationship. We shouldn't have been dating in the first place. We were cooler as friends. He was dumb and immature."

She was then jokingly asked by the hosts to rate Griffin on the "f**kboy scale," with the TikTok sensation rating him a 5.

Also read:"This just got heated real fast": Trisha Paytas, Tana Mongeau, and more react to Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom fight at boxing press conference

Dixie D'Amelio reacts to fan speculation

Many fans alleged that the song was a hit at Griffin. However, Dixie dismissed the theories, stating that the song was initially for Olivia Rodrigo to sing but got rejected.

In fact, she said that she didn't change a single lyric:

"Since Olivia and I are friends, she DM'd me and sent me a file with a bunch of songs to pick from to use. I picked that one and used it. I didn't change anything. I kept Olivia's song."

According to the Norwalk, Connecticut-born star, she would have had her name added to the credits if there was an addition or change. The internet sensation continued the podcast by rating other TikTok personalities that people deemed "f**kboys."

Dixie D'Amelio released the "F**kboy" music video to YouTube on May 14th. It currently has over 5 million views and features her sister Charli D'Amelio. Fans are now excited to see what Dixie releases next.

Also read: 5 of Addison Rae's most viral TikToks