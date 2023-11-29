"He lies about me too": Piers Morgan blasts Omid Scobie's Endgame, after book makes allegedly false claims about his conversation with Queen Camilla

Piers Morgan has strongly criticized Omid Scobie's recent book, Endgame, wherein the author alleges that Morgan engages in frequent phone conversations with Queen Camilla.

In response to these assertions in the book about the Royal Family, Morgan has now penned a column for The Sun. In the column, he dismissed Scobie's claims in Endgame, adding that his "own well-placed royal sources" have deemed the book "utter nonsense." While talking about why he is more inclined to believe the sources, Morgan wrote:

"Well, because he [Scobie] lies about me, too. In the book, Scobie states as fact that Queen Camilla and I 'enjoy regular chats on the phone.' But the truth is I’ve never had a single phone conversation with Her Majesty in my entire life.”

Omid Scobie's Endgame, released in the UK on November 28, attracted scathing criticism from Morgan, who referred to the author as a "vile, royal-bashing lickspittle" in a social media post.

Piers Morgan calls out Omid Scobie's book for claims about Queen Camilla's "gratitude" towards him

As per The Independent, in his book, Scobie wrote that Queen Camilla reportedly conveyed a message of thanks to Piers Morgan for dubbing Meghan Markle "Princess Pinocchio." She allegedly appreciated the British journalist and broadcaster for his role in "defending The Firm" and "standing up" against the Duchess of Sussex.

As per Scobie's new book, this message reportedly came after Meghan and Harry's extensive criticisms of the royal family during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

In the aftermath of the globally broadcast interview on CBS and ITV, Morgan publicly expressed skepticism towards Markle, tweeting that he '"wouldn't believe" her "if she gave me a weather report."

Subsequently, he nicknamed Meghan "Princess Pinocchio" in his column for MailOnline.

However, as per the BBC, Piers Morgan eventually departed from his position as the host of ITV's Good Morning Britain following complaints about his coverage from Meghan and her supporters.

According to the New York Post, Omid Scobie's latest book, Endgame, alleges that Queen Camilla's appreciation for Morgan was in response to Meghan and Harry's accusations of racism and claims of neglect towards Meghan's mental health.

In 2021, Morgan told Extra that he received messages from "members of the royal family" in acknowledgment of his support towards them. He told the media outlet at the time:

"Well, I'm not going to go into who it was, but what I can say is gratitude for someone who was standing up for me."

Citing specific parts from the book talking about the incident, Morgan wrote in his recent column for The Sun:

"He [Scobie] also says that ‘When Piers called the Duchess of Sussex “Pinocchio Princess” and then a “race-baiter” on Good Morning Britain… it was Ca­milla who quietly thanked him for defending the Firm.’ This, again, is a lie. I had no contact with Queen Camilla in that period whatsoever."

Morgan further added that he was in contact with some others in the Royal family, but Scobie "wrongly guessed it was Camilla."

While sharing his column on social media, Morgan also bashed Omid Scobie by calling him "a weaselly lickspittle".

He also claimed in The Sun that whatever is written in the book about him is not true:

"So, given everything he says about me in the book is false, forgive me if I take the rest of it with a dose of putrid old suspicious salt too."

What else did Omid Scobie talk about in his book, Endgame?

In Endgame, Scobie suggests that Princess Diana's death in the 1997 car crash was caused by a "major white flash." It was alleged that Henri Paul was blinded by secret service agents using a flash gun as part of a conspiracy to make the crash appear accidental.

However, this theory has been dismissed by former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Lord Stevens and French authorities who investigated the incident.

Scobie also claims in his book that Prince William reportedly distanced himself from his brother after the latter's wedding to Meghan Markle, despite the fact that they were seen together, attending high-profile events.

Amidst accusations from Piers Morgan and others who have dismissed the book, Omid Scobie, in a social media post, urged everyone to read Endgame before making any accusations or forming opinions.

Endgame was released on November 28, 2023.