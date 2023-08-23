"He is such a loser": Bryce Hall and Tana Mongeau drama explained as former faces internet's wrath for podcast comment

Bryce Hall is in the headlines again after his comments about Tana Mongeau recently resurfaced online. These two well-known social media stars have been close friends for a while. In fact, after Hall's breakup with Addison Rae in 2021, there were several rumors that the duo was in a relationship.

However, in April, Bryce Hall appeared on the Zach Sang Show and shed light on his relationship with Tana Mongeau. When asked if he was intimate with someone simply because of "who they were," Hall replied, "Oh yeah." He continued by stating that he only got intimate with Mongeau to gain influence.

The comment and the video recently gained traction after YouTuber Spill Sesh shared a clip criticizing Bryce for his words. Netizens were also furious about the situation and took to the comments section of the video to condemn Hall.

"This is vile" - Netizens criticize Bryce for his comments about Tana Mongeau

Bryce Hall appeared on the Jeff FM show in December 2022 and confirmed that he and Tana were intimate with each other. He said that they met at Bella Thorne's house one night and left the party together.

In April, Bryce Hall appeared on the Zach Sang Show and acknowledged that he had been intimate with several popular personalities. He then revealed that one of those individuals was Tana Mongeau.

“We were feeling each other, and I knew who she was, obviously. I was an up-and-coming guy. And then I did whatever was humanly possible to put myself in that scenario. I was like, 'I wanna do it to say I did',” he said.

He then went on to say that he formed an intimate relationship with Tana Mongeau only because of her status and influence. Zach then expressed some apprehension and said, "that's not nice."

Internet users condemned Bryce for his comment, with many of Tana Mongeau's supporters criticizing him for his words. Social media users took to the comment section of Spill Sesh's YouTube video to react to the situation.

Bryce's past controversies

This is not the first time Bryce Hall received backlash online. He came under fire in January 2022 after Faith Ordway, a fellow content creator, allegedly said that Hall forced her to kiss him at the end of a Twitch stream.

He made an appearance on a Twitch hot tub stream in January, but things went south when Ordway decided to leave mid-way. When asked about the situation, Hall claimed that Ordway "got mad" about a "salty remark" and ultimately left the stream.

Ordway, however, had a different story to tell. The TikToker went public and spoke about the same, claiming that Hall forced her to kiss him. After the incident, she halted the broadcast.