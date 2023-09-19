"He is so loved": Kim Tae-hyung enchants fans with his CDTV performance at Tokyo Tower

On September 18, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung delighted fans with his live performances on the Japanese program, CDTV, at the Tokyo Tower. He sang Love Me Again and showcased his impeccable vocal skills and danced to Slow Dancing as well.

As the idol delivered his enchanting performance on CDTV, fans were thrilled and couldn't contain their excitement. They expressed their love and admiration for him on social media.

Count Down TV, also known as CDTV, is a Japanese late-night music television show that has been airing on TBS since 1993. This program is a weekly showcase featuring a countdown of Japanese music video hits, live performances by musicians, and music-related information. Notably, it is hosted by three CGI-animated hosts.

Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's latest performance on CDTV

During the performance, the idol captivated the audience with his impeccable vocals while singing Love Me Again. Subsequently, he danced to the title track of Layover, enthralling the audience with his freestyle choreography.

Fans who watched the show mentioned that they were obsessed with Kim Tae-hyung's new performance on the aforementioned Japanese program.

At the end of the Slow Dancing performance, Kim Tae-hyung struck his signature V pose and lay down with the background dancers. He also giggled throughout the end of the show, which delighted his fans.

During his Love Me Again performance, the idol wore a metallic button tweed jacket, pairing it with black pants. His blonde hairstyle, brushed in a manner that exposed his forehead completed the look.

For Slow Dancing, Kim Tae-hyung opted for a casual look, wearing a simple t-shirt and pants, allowing him to move freely while performing his steps.

Meanwhile, there was a brief interview with CDTV, where Kim Tae-hyung spoke in Japanese, sending fans into a frenzy with his accent. During the interview, he stated:

"With my solo album, I'm going to be in a countdown live like this. I worked hard to show you a special stage, so please look forward to it."

He added:

"I want to perform on stage in front of the Tokyo Tower. I like Tokyo Tower, I have been there four years ago. I saw a lot of beautiful scenery. The song, the atmosphere, everything is special. Please watch Tokyo Tower for the rest of your life. I'll do my best."

V is scheduled to make an appearance on the Japanese television show Tomorrow's ZIP! for an interview on September 19, 2023. Additionally, he will also be featured on TBS's The Time for an interview on the same date.