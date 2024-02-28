"He really is the best idol ever": Fans swoon over NCT's Taeyong as he goes to great extents to search and thank his legendary fan

On Sunday, February 25, a picture of a person wearing a banner promoting NCT Taeyong's second mini-album, TAP, at a subway station went viral on the internet. The next day, as the idol wrapped up his two-day concert, TY TRACK, at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, he took to his Bubble account to showcase his gratitude to the fans who attended the concert to support his solo career.

However, it seems that the viral picture also reached the idol, and he was curious to find the fans who went out of their way to promote his solo album. While he left a message to fans, asking them to help him find the fan, his efforts didn't stop there. On February 28, the idol created a new email address, specifically dedicated to finding the legendary fan, and even requested his family members and friends to help him out.

On the other hand, the fans continued to showcase their support for Taeyong and wore the banner around the streets of Seoul. The search ended when other fans finally got a hold of the legendary fan, and the idol even video-called the person to thank them for their efforts to promote their album.

NCT's Taeyong embarks on an intense search to find the legendary fan who promoted the idol's second mini-album, TAP, by wearing a banner

On February 25, NCT's Taeyong wrapped up his first-ever solo concert and simultaneously geared up for his second mini-album release, TAP, which was rolled out on February 26. However, on the day of his album release, he took to his Bubble account to thank the fans who came to support him during his concert while also announcing the song's release.

But he couldn't help but address the viral picture that's been passed around by NCTzens. A fan was spotted at a subway on February 25, wearing a banner that motivated people to listen to the idol's then-upcoming second-mini album release. The banner read:

"NCT Taeyong’s Second Solo Album Drops Tomorrow, 2/26 Monday 6PM. Please Give The Title Track “TAP” A Listen!"

Moved by the fan's bold and big gesture to promote his album, the idol naturally expressed his gratitude towards the fan and also asked the other NCTzens to help him search for the fan. On his Bubble, he wrote:

I want to thank my fans who came to watch my performance yesterday. Thank you, and thank you again for spreading the word. Yes, everyone, the song is released today. I am looking for this fan!

However, his efforts continued. On February 28, the idol took to his YouTube community to announce that he opened an email address to get leads on finding the legendary fan.

I’m looking for that person. I want to give a small present to the Tyongf who strongly helped to promote my album. Where are they? I think that I’ll be able to work hard at promotions this time, thanks to the passion of many!!!! -TY Please send tip-offs to [email protected]

Finally, the legendary fan was successfully found. With the help of fans, along with Taeyong's manager and elder sister's efforts to search for her, the fans were finally spotted. Both the manager and the idol's sister gave her a lot of gifts, and Taeyong was also able to meet her virtually after his sister video-called him in her presence.

Fans who witnessed the event stated that the idol's sister also baked cakes for her and other fans who were gathered at the spot and gave the legendary fan some flowers, coffee, and loads of other gifts as a sign of gratitude from the idol.

Following the same, netizens and other NCTzens couldn't help but swoon at his efforts to search for the fan. They naturally praised the idol, commending him for his respect and love towards the fans who supported him.