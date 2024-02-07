"He's the best": Fans praise ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin as he attends his sister's graduation and presents her with an expensive gift

On Tuesday, February 6, ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin was spotted at his sister A-reum’s high school graduation, making fans swoon over his sweet gesture. Recently, a female fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to express that her mother and sister spotted the K-pop idol at the graduation ceremony as he had come to support his sibling. Even though the netizen herself couldn't attend the ceremony or interact with the idol, her mom and sister not only shook hands with the star but also got a few pictures of him at the event.

K-pop idols are often busy due to their tight schedules. However, many of the celebs still manage to spend quality time with their families to celebrate special occasions, just like ZB1 member Sung Hanbin did for his sister.

Sung Hanbin has been caught up with several projects such as ZEROBASEONE's group activities, and taking up his new role as the host of the music program, M Countdown. Despite his hectic schedule, fans were elated to see the singing sensation making time for his sister's graduation.

Apart from his attendance at his sister's key moment, the idol also bought her a grand gift. He presented her with a brand new iPhone and also purchased an officetel for her. For the unversed, officetel is a studio apartment that is commonly used in South Korea for residential and commercial purposes.

ZB1's Sung Hanbin delights fans with a sweet gesture of attending his sister's graduation ceremony and showering her with presents

Sung Hanbin, the leader of the recently debuted K-pop boy group, ZEROBASEONE has often been praised for his mesmerizing visuals and swoon-worthy mannerisms. Therefore, when the news of the idol attending his sister's graduation landed on the internet, fans weren't surprised by his thoughtful act.

A netizen, @milktea_teatea_, shared on her X account that her sibling and Hanbin's younger sister, A-reum, went to the same school. So, when the graduation ceremony took place, the user's mom and sister were also present at the venue. However, the netizen herself couldn't attend the ceremony since she was in post-natal care. Regardless, her family members interacted with the K-pop idol and took a couple of pictures of the ZEROBASEONE leader.

Here is an except from the netizen's post, which is translated below:

Account of seeing Sung Hanbin. (Although not directly seen by me.) Did I mention that my younger sibling goes to the same school as Hanbin’s sister? Hanbin came to the graduation ceremony today. He even shook hands with my mom, who watched Produce with me… And my mom and younger sibling became stans after that LOL."

Furthermore, other netizens including, the parents, siblings, or acquaintances of the students graduating from same school, also posted about Sung Hanbin's attendance at the event. Besides appearing at the ceremony, the idol also had something else in store for his little sister's graduation. It was reported that the singer asked his sister which phone she wanted and he immediately gifted her an iPhone 15 Max Pro.

Moreover, the K-pop idol also bought his sister an officetel, otherwise known as a studio apartment, to help her kickstart her journey of adulthood with comfort. Given that both the graduation gifts are quite expensive, fans praised him for buying such generous and thoughtful gifts for his sister.