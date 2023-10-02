"He's so cute pls": Fans react to Jungkook hilariously replying to a fan expressing jealousy over the dancer's hands pushing him in 3D MV

On October 1, 2023, BTS' Jungkook interacted with fans on the music streaming platform Station Head, where he hosted a listening party for his song 3D (feat Jack Harlow) and answered many fan questions, causing quite the buzz on social media.

Among the questions asked by fans worldwide, one particular question elicited laughter from fans. During the live, one user stated that they were jealous of the dancer's hands who get to push Jungkook while he performs, especially in his recent 3D performances and music videos, where he performs with female dancers, who have to push him onto a couch as part of the choreography.

In response, Jungkook commented:

"You're jealous of the dancers' hands? Why?? Their hands, because they get to push me? For me, it's really awkward... hahaha."

Fans found the golden maknae's response funny and took to social media to express their amusement over the same.

Fans can't get enough of Jungkook's reply to the fan who was jealous of dancer's hands

As a fan on Station Head expressed jealousy towards the dancers' hands pushing Jungkook during the 3D music video, the Seven singer appeared astonished. He mentioned that, for him, the situation is really awkward.

After seeing the Seven singer's response, many fans reacted hilariously to the comment, stating that the fan's confession was somewhat embarrassing. Some even sarcastically said the idol didn't need to know such thoughts.

Some fans on Twitter (X) laughed it off, saying fans would be jealous even if Jungkook picked up a nickel and blew his breath on it.

Many fans also admitted that they were indeed jealous of the dancers, but not because they were pushing Jungkook onto the couch. Instead, they envied the dancers for their talent and wished they could perform like them.

Meanwhile, during the Station Head interaction, the idol also discussed various other topics. When someone said they want to stan other groups too, he responded by saying:

"You want to try other groups? Haha it's your freedom! but I don't care too much about that.. I just work hard for those cheering me on! So i don't care too much about that~ even like when people write hate comments I'm grateful because that means they have that time for me~ I'm thankful to them~ but of course I don't like them."

He further added:

"Of course I don't like the people who write bad about me. Just for those who cheer me on. I'm just going to work and live hard for you all! I am confident that I will not change like that...and I receive so much strength from you guys so I will live hard! Anyways, I'm always grateful!

The Seven singer will host the next Station Head listening party on October 2 and 3, 2023, at 7 pm KST.