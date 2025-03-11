“He’s being framed by Lilly” — Fans react to ‘Modern Family’ star Eric Stonestreet’s casting as a serial killer in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’

According to a March 10 report by Deadline, Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet has officially joined the cast of Showtime's new drama series, Dexter: Resurrection. The Emmy-winning actor is set to play a serial killer named Al.

The media outlet reports that Dexter: Resurrection follows the prequel Dexter: Original Sin. The star-studded cast includes Michael C. Hall, Krysten Ritter, Neil Patrick Harris, David Zayas, James Remar, Jack Alcott, Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, and Emilia Suárez.

A user with the handle @DiscussingFilm posted the news of Eric Stonestreet joining the Dexter: Resurrection cast on X. The tweet has now gone viral on the social media app with fans reacting to the news.

One netizen (@heyyitsjanea) made a reference to Eric Stonestreet's Modern Family costar Aubrey Anderson–Emmons who played his adopted daughter on the show. They jokingly wrote,

"He’s being framed by Lilly."

Netizens mostly reacted positively to the actor's casting. Here are some of the reactions.

"This guy, Brad Williams, if all the new serial killers turn out to be "exciting" this spinoff can challenge the original series or maybe even top it if its all written well. Not too many people appreciated the original, it took streaming to make it a cult classic." A netizen wrote on X.

"This could be quite good. Can we get a season with more than 8 episodes? How has TV devolved from seasons having 24 episodes to 8 while every production cost has diminished with new technologies over the last 20 years?" Another netizen wrote.

"Wow, Eric Stonestreet as a serial killer in Dexter: Resurrection is a surprising and exciting twist! It’ll be fascinating to see him bring his comedic charm to such a dark role in Dexter’s twisted world. Can’t wait to see how this unfolds!" Another X user wrote.

Some netizens discussed Eric Stonestreet's previous work and claimed he was capable of playing a serial killer. One netizen (@XayIn3) suggested that the casting would have been better if kept a secret.

"He was great in the small role he had in season 1 of American Horror Story, so he can def pull this off imo." A netizen wrote on X.

"So I wasn’t watching Dexter when it originally came out cos I was young but did they announce who the killers were like this? I feel like it would be better to leave it a mystery who they cast them for." Another netizen wrote.

"Whoa, that's awesome. I only know him from Modern Family but he was far and away my favorite character. Would love to see him in a new role." Another X user wrote.

Eric Stonestreet last worked in the Disney+ show The Santa Clauses

According to IMDb Eric Stonestreet's last project was the Disney+ show The Santa Clauses. The actor appeared as Magnus Antas, the Mad Santa, in the show's second season.

In December 2023, Stonestreet gave an interview to the Los Angeles Daily News, in which he shared how he had been cast for the show. After watching the first season with his fiancée's sons, he texted the show's creator, Jack Burditt, with whom he had worked in Modern Family. Following this, Burditt offered him a role in the second season.

"I was saying, 'Hey, you’ve got a couple of fans here in Kansas City, loving the show.' He wrote back saying, 'If we get picked up for a second season, maybe you could come play.' And that was kind of where we left it," he said.

According to a February 11 report by Yahoo Entertainment, Dexter: Resurrection will be released on TV in June 2025. The show will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

