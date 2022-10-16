“He’s lived in the town for 40 years”: Fired Wendy’s worker Dennis Peek set to become a cop for a day before retirement bash

Dennis Peek will pick up another job just a day before his big retirement bash in November 2022.

The North Carolina resident, an employee at Wendy's with Down Syndrome, rose to fame earlier this year after being unceremoniously fired from his job after working for nearly 22 years. The manager claimed to Dennis' sister and caretaker, Cona Young Turner, that Dennis was unable to perform tasks like a "normal human."

Cona then took to Facebook to share the story, after which he received a lot of support online. The town of Stanley, where Dennis worked, even decided to throw him a retirement party, which warmed Cona's heart. She said it is not surprising as Dennis Peek is loved by all. She continued:

"All of Stanley knows Dennis. He's lived in the town for 40 years."

The nearby town of Mount Holly, North Carolina, heard his story, and the police department decided to put him on the force for a day. It was one of Dennis' lifelong dreams to be a police officer.

The town celebrates Dennis Peek's retirement after his wrongful termination from Wendy's

In a Facebook post, Cona told her followers that it was her brother's dream to retire from Wendy's someday and have a huge retirement party, but his plans got cut short when he was fired. Dennis was offered his job back after his sister took the matter to corporate.

Dennis Peek's family decided that he would not be returning to Wendy's but will instead serve in the Mount Holly Police Department for a day before subsequently retiring.

He will be sworn in on Thursday and will be given a uniform and a hat which he will be allowed to keep after his shift. The day will consist of riding a police car, a police boat, and checking in on a few businesses in the police golf cart.

The retirement party is set to be held on November 5. Wendy's, the fast food restaurant chain, has decided to cover all costs for the party, and Cona has confirmed that Stanley Town Hall will also foot the bill. Dennis' sister was very pleased to hear that. She said:

“I thank God he got to live long enough to see people love him and treat him the way he deserves to be treated,”

Based on the outpouring of love and responses Dennis Peek has received, Cona Turner expects the event to be much larger as several people have offered to pitch in. A local Stanley woman has even offered to make him a huge cake.

In addition, people from all over the nation have been flooding Dennis Peek's P.O. box with gifts, treats, and "Happy Retirement" cards. He will also receive a commemorative plaque and a key to the town for two decades of hard work and brightening up the town.

Cona and her family were initially bent on filing a lawsuit for wrongful termination of a special needs person, but have since decided not to pursue any form of legal action.

Poll : 0 votes