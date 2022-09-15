What happened to Gabby Carrigan? Family launches GoFundMe as man charged in death of California teen

According to the Gaston County Police Department, a 19-year-old alleged driver, Derek Helms, was detained after an 18-year-old, Gabby Carrigan was injured when she fell from a golf cart close to Mount Holly.

Reportedly, North Carolina resident Gabby Eliese Carrigan, 18, passed away on September 6 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center from wounds she presumably acquired after the accident.

More details on the unfortunate death of Gabby Carrigan

As per WBTV, Gaston County police last week responded to a complaint of a person falling off a golf cart close to Mount Holly, a Charlotte suburb. According to police, a number of people were operating the cart while intoxicated.

Shortly after, Gabby Carrigan was discovered unconscious and not breathing when emergency personnel arrived. She was taken to the CaroMont Regional Medical Center, where she later passed away.

According to her obituary, Carrigan was studying physical therapy at Gaston Community College.

It reads:

"Gabby had such a wild and free loving spirit. She always had a smile for everyone and would light up a room. Gabby was a kind and loving person that would give you the shirt off of her back, and even in death, continues to give as an organ donor."

Reportedly, Derek Tyler Helms, 19, of Mount Holly, the alleged golf cart driver, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in Carrigan's death by police on Monday, September 12. According to authorities, Helms was driving the golf cart and drinking while underage.

Helms was initially accused by police of driving while intoxicated, felony serious vehicle injury, and careless driving.

As per the statement revealed by Gaston County Police:

"As the investigation continued and additional evidence came to light, the Gaston County Police Criminal Investigations Unit worked with the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office to pursue further charges."

Gabby Carrigan's family has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to meet her funeral expenses. It was organized by her cousin Jordan Krise.

Derek Helms has been held at Gaston County Jail on a $300,000 bond as per jail records. Anyone with information relevant to the inquiry is requested to contact Detective H. Dow at the Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320. Information can also be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

GoFundMe is an American for-profit crowdfunding website that enables people to raise money for a wide range of occasions, from joyous occasions like graduations and parties to trying situations like illnesses and accidents.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes