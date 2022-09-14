Where is Steph Pappas from? YouTube star's father killed by suspected drunk driver in fatal car crash 

YouTuber Steph Pappas' father and family dog, Cookie, passed away this weekend, on September 11, after a suspected drunk driver struck their vehicle, in Jackson Township, Ohio. The influencer's father was also accompanied by her mother, Kristine Pappas who fortunately survived the accident and was transported to the Mercy Medical Center following the crash.

Law enforcement stated that the incident occurred at around 11 pm when an allegedly inebriated 27-year-old was driving towards the west on Strausser St. NW. He suddenly went left of center and hit the car, which Steph Pappa's father was driving.

After sustaining several injuries, John Pappas died on the scene, according to Steph, who revealed this in a YouTube video. Law enforcement did not allow the YouTuber to say her final goodbye to her father due to the extent of the injuries.

Police told TMZ that they were still investigating the incident and collecting samples to present to prosecutors, as this will allow them to press criminal charges. No arrests were made at the time of writing this article.

Speaking about her father's passing, the North Canton, Ohio-native revealed in her YouTube video titled, Rest in Peace Dad:

“He was the nicest best person ever, like he really was. It still doesn’t feel real… he really did everything for me and I talked to him so many times a day, send TikToks back and forth, facetiming, he’d always come over for lunch break. I was very close with my dad. Very. And this is so sad to see such a good person go so young when he was going to retire soon, he had so much more to do and see in life."

Steph Pappas' brother creates a GoFundMe fundraiser following John Pappas' passing

Steph Pappas' brother Nick created a GoFundMe to help their mother start a new chapter of life independently. He also revealed that along with John being killed in the accident, their dog Cookie was also "killed immediately on impact."

Speaking about his father, Nick revealed in the fundraiser:

“We always used to mess with my dad for being annoyingly optimistic - he never would be upset about anything. There was always a positive to every situation. Now it's my turn. I loved my dad. I am so grateful to have been raised by the perfect example of what a man should be. I'm thankful for each and every moment I spent with him. For his career advice, stupid jokes, and love for his family. Gone but never forgotten. We'll miss you, Dad.”

The family created the fundraiser to help their "stay-at-home mom" get back on her feet "when the time comes" and to help with "funeral costs, lawyer fees."

An anonymous donor made the top donation of $3000. At the time of writing this article, the GoFundMe campaign had amassed over $54,000.

Steph Pappas is a YouTube icon

Steph Pappas was introduced to YouTube in 2015 by fellow internet personality Ashley Rivera, however, in 2016, she started her own channel. The 22 year-old internet personality has been dubbed the "Queen of Mukbang."

Pappas has been creating food-related videos since July 2017 and has amassed a massive following of 1.4 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, along with a following of 258k followers on Instagram.

According to Horwax, Steph Pappas is estimated to be worth one million dollars. Her earnings mainly come from YouTube and her brand endorsements, including big names like McDonald's.

Edited by Abhipsa Choudhury