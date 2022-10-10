Who is Dennis Peek? Wendy’s fires worker with Down Syndrome after 20 years of service

Dennis Peek, a longtime employee at Wendy's with Down Syndrome, was allegedly fired from his job of 20 years, for not being able to perform like a "normal person."

On October 6, Cona Young Turner, the sister of the 51-year-old employee, took to her Facebook handle to detail the experience, while revealing how he was fired without notice, stating:

"My brother Dennis has worked at Wendy’s in Stanley for over 20 years and I am heartbroken to say they have fired him!!!!!!!!"

She further stated that it was Dennis' dream to retire from his job and called out the management of the North Carolina based fast-food chain for their actions, saying:

"He was looking forward to a huge retirement party, we may just give him that party and tell him he has retired because he does not understand being fired!!!!!!! They told me was unable to perform the duties of a normal persons job!!!! I am also looking into a wrongful termination of a special needs employee, wish me luck! I am very disappointed with the management at Wendy’s in Stanley, they have no idea how they hurt my brother!"

Dennis Peek turned down the job when Wendy's offered it back

Hannah Goetz @HannahGoetztv This is Dennis Peek. His sister tells me she found out yesterday he was fired from his job at @Wendys in Stanley, NC after 20+ years. In my report tonight hear what the company says is an “unfortunate mistake” that lead to his termination & what is being done to fix it. @wsoctv This is Dennis Peek. His sister tells me she found out yesterday he was fired from his job at @Wendys in Stanley, NC after 20+ years. In my report tonight hear what the company says is an “unfortunate mistake” that lead to his termination & what is being done to fix it. @wsoctv https://t.co/iIoUzcoNSA

After her post gained attention on social media, Turner shared an update that Wendy's offered Dennis Peek his job back and thanked people for supporting him and his family.

In a statement issued to the New York Post, Wendy's addressed Dennis' "unfortunate" firing while calling it a "lapse in protocol.”

“We are committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for our employees and customers. We value Dennis, have been in touch with his family, and we are looking forward to either welcoming him back to work in the restaurant or to celebrating him in a big way should he choose to retire. Should Dennis retire and ever want to work again, we’ll also be happy to welcome him back."

However, Turner later updated the post and revealed that Dennis Peek will not go back to his job, as he is choosing to retire.

"Dennis will not be returning to Wendy’s, He will be having his BIG RETIREMENT party that he has been wanting. Wendy’s has offered to help with expenses and anything else they can for his special day. I feel in my heart at this point i should do what is best for my brother. I will have more details Monday or Tuesday."

While speaking with WBTV, Dennis Peek's sister, Turner, revealed that the 51-year-old was informed about his firing over a call before going to work with his caretaker, adding:

"He’s always excited to go to work. He loves seeing people come in and speak to him. He loves to interact with the people.”

However on October 6, after her social media post garnered attention, Wendy's management backtracked while saying that Dennis Peek could return to his job anytime.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far