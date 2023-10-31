“He's someone I want to become”: BTS fans react as TXT’ Soobin calls BTS’ RM his role model

Soobin of TXT recently displayed an immense level of respect, directed towards his senior, RM of BTS, for the world to see. RM has already earned global acclaim for his intellect and demeanor, but witnessing young, up-and-coming K-pop idols discuss his influence is undeniably something special.

During a recent group interview uploaded by TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s YouTube channel, Soobin shared insights into various facets of his life. Naturally, the conversation gravitated towards BTS' RM, and in doing so, he openly conveyed his gratitude, and profound appreciation for his senior.

He disclosed that RM isn't just a figure he admires, but a role model he strives to emulate. This declaration carries substantial weight, emphasizing the essential roles of mentorship and mutual admiration within the music industry.

TXT Soobin's sweet words for RM wins the internet

RM, known for his leadership within BTS, is highly regarded not only for his musical talent, but also for his profound insights and wisdom. His ability to connect with people and convey meaningful messages through music has earned him a dedicated following among fans and fellow artists alike.

Soobin also revealed that conversing with RM is like having a glimpse into the depths of experience and knowledge that the K-pop star possesses.

It's not just about the surface-level interactions, but the meaningful exchange of ideas and the impact that RM's words had on a young artist's growth and development.

The TXT star's exact words were:

"I'm too young for that yet with some people, you can tell that they're deep just by talking to them. When I'm talking to Namjoon from BTS. I feel that way I want to be someone like him as I grow up. He's like my role model.

Fans took this special moment to admire both the artists through their comments:

This kind of admiration goes beyond the realm of music. It speaks to the personal and professional growth that artists like the TXT member himself aspire to achieve. To have a role model who embodies talent, wisdom and depth is a tremendous source of motivation and inspiration.

Soobin's words remind us that the K-pop industry is not just about competition, but also about learning, growing, and inspiring one another. It's about forming connections as individuals with unique journeys and aspirations.