“He's training to be a future girl dad” — Netizens react to Justin Bieber and Stormi dancing together during Travis Scott’s Coachella set

Justin Bieber and Stormi, the 7-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, were seen enjoying Scott's 2025 Coachella performance on April 12. According to HotNewHipHop's report, the two were spotted in the private VIP section, along with Kendall Jenner and Kai Khadra.

Ad

In a recently surfaced clip, Stormi can be seen sitting on Justin Bieber's shoulders while they jump around, enjoying Travis Scott's performance. The TikTok video was reuploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the user @offmybieber. The tweet garnered a positive response from netizens.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One netizen (@anxietina_) jokingly stated that Bieber is preparing to be a girl dad by playing around with Stormi.

"He's training to be a future girl dad iktr," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens were seemingly happy to see the pop star with Travis Scott's daughter. One (@carouselbiebs) stated they needed to see more videos of them enjoying Travis Scott's set at the 2025 Coachella.

"Ima sob rn THIS IS SO CUTE BYE." A netizen wrote on X.

"THIS IS SO EFFING CUTE," another netizen commented.

"Need more videos of justin with stormi," another X user wrote.

Ad

Netizens continued to praise the duo, calling them "unexpected." One (@galaxyvantt) called Bieber Stormi's uncle.

"Unexpected duo fr," a netizen wrote on X.

"This is so cuteee omg," another X user wrote.

Kylie Jenner on motherhood and giving birth to Stormi when she was 19

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and their daughter attend the Premiere Of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" - Arrivals - Image via Getty

In October 2024, Kylie Jenner sat down for an interview with Elle Magazine. She told the media outlet that motherhood in her early twenties was hard for her as she couldn't figure out her personal style, and when she did, she gained pregnancy weight. Jenner stated that it took her a year to feel like herself again. She said,

Ad

"I haven’t had a baby in a few years. The first part of my twenties was having children, learning what my personal style was, and then losing it—not knowing how to dress, gaining 60 pounds for both pregnancies. It took me a year to feel like myself again."

According to People's report, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child in February 2018, when she was 19 years old. She told the media outlet that her first pregnancy was "shocking." She shared that the changes in her body made her feel numb, as if she was on "autopilot."

Ad

"I got pregnant when I was 19. Having a baby really young was more shocking, maybe, because I saw these changes happening to my body—all these new stretch marks and things that I didn’t have before. I felt like I was on autopilot," she said.

For the unversed, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are co-parenting their two kids, daughter Stormi Webster and son Aire Webster.

According to Elle Magazine's report dated December 24, 2024, the rapper and Kylie separated in late 2022 after the birth of their son. Kylie Jenner is reportedly dating actor Timothée Chalamet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More