"Textbook Jewish response" — Kanye West reacts to Travis Scott calling him his "kids' uncle" in a recent interview

In a recent cover story for Complex dated April 8, 2025, Travis Scott reflected on his relationship with Kanye West. Talking about their first meeting at the start of his career and their time together at the Grammys party a decade later, Travis noted how his relationship with Ye evolved over the years.

The rapper exclaimed that Ye was his 'kid's uncle," a comment that elicited a response from Kanye West. In a video posted by X page @Kurrco, Ye reacted to Travis' statement and said:

"It’s like, literally textbook Jewish response. You’re not talking about how I was on the original Future Bounce (‘Telekinesis’), and then you put Future on it and had me bounce."

Ye was seemingly referring to Travis's 2023 studio album Utopia, in which fans speculated that some tracks were references to songs leaked over the years. During his latest interview with DJ Akademiks, Ye claimed:

“Trav left me off his album. Took four of my songs from the ranch in Wyoming. My choruses, my exact singing lines — replace me with him, or put Future, SZA on the joints. With no explanation, the s–t just comes out.”

Ye seemingly referred to the tracks Telekinesis, God's Country, Thank God, and Delresto (Echoes).

"He taught me a lot about music"— Travis Scott reflects on his relationship with Kanye West

During his interview with Complex, Travis Scott credited Kanye West for taking him in when he was around 19 years old. The rapper remarked:

"He (Kanye) taught me a lot about music. And not even just “taught” me, but he allowed me to experience the creation of music. To create music with him, it’s what helped me grow, making a lot of beats. Whether it’s writing and collabing on music and film or clothes or whatever the f*ck it is, just constantly learning..."

Travis was asked if he and Ye often discuss fashion, to which the rapper replied affirmatively, stating that they talk about fashion as much as they do about music. Travis Scott was also inquired about the "idea of selling clothes and music for $20," indirectly referencing Kanye's recent sale of Swastika-printed t-shirts for $20.

Commenting on this, Travis stated that fashion and music have always been passions of Kanye West, and that money never motivated the rapper to do anything. He added that Ye has consistently aimed to "get people to be part of good design," emphasizing that resonating with the masses has always been the rapper's ultimate goal.

Discussing Kanye West's perspective, Travis Scott expressed that he shares the same view that high-priced items are not the future of commodities. The rapper justified his stance by noting that expensive goods lack a genuine connection to the "everyday person."

In his cover story interview with Complex, Travis Scott hinted at dropping new music, mentioning that he was glad the impact of Utopia lasted on the audience for a long time. The rapper stated that he wants to have ultimate fun with creativity for his next project, ensuring it will be an enjoyable experience, even during stadium performances.

