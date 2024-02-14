On February 14, 2024, BTS Jimin achieved a new benchmark on Spotify. He became the only male K-soloist with more than 500k saves on his "This is Jimin" playlist. This is officially the most-saved "This Is" playlist ever by a male Korean soloist on Spotify!

For those unfamiliar, Spotify's "This Is" playlists offer a snapshot of an artist's musical journey, featuring their top hits, chart-toppers, and hidden gems. These curated playlists serve as a quick and engaging introduction to an artist's unique sound, making it easy for listeners to explore and appreciate their diverse discography in one go.

Fans quickly congratulated the Filter singer when they heard about his latest feat. One user on X even went on to call him "the standard."

"Top Artist": BTS Jimin's fans applaud him for his latest feat

According to ongoing analytics, the singer of Like Crazy has more than 500k saves on his Spotify "This is Jimin" playlist. This is the highest peak a male Korean soloist has attained.

Jimin's debut solo album, FACE, was released on March 24, 2023. It was a five-track album that included Like Crazy (Korean version), Set Me Free, Like Crazy (English Version), and a hidden song, Letter. It smashed several records soon after. After its debut, the album spent four weeks consecutively at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 rankings.

As of February 14, 2024, FACE holds the #9 position on this week's Billboard World Albums chart, marking its 40th consecutive week, the longest run by a K-soloist. It also debuted on the list of the top 20 highest-charting albums by a Korean or K-pop artist.

In addition to surpassing other Spotify records, Jimin has returned to the top of Spotify Daily Top Artists South Korea. He has now topped the charts for 219 days.

Fans praised the record-breaking artist on social media shortly after the news went viral.

As per the most recent news, on the first day of the Lunar New Year, commonly called the Chinese New Year, the Set Me Free artist wrote a touching letter on Weverse expressing his warmth and concern for the ARMYs. The artist received a lot of appreciation from fans for his generosity and kind words regarding his fandom.

Meanwhile, Jimin completed his basic military training and received the commander's commendation for his excellent performance in the division. Following his graduation, he was assigned to the 5th Infantry Division. The singer-songwriter is expected to be discharged from the military in June 2025. He enlisted on December 12, 2023. Although there has been no official confirmation, his fans are looking forward to the release of his presumably second solo album.

