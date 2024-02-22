"He wants to be Beyonce so bad": Internet reacts to Bad Bunny coming out on a horse at his Most Wanted Tour

On February 21, 2024, Bad Bunny kicked off his Most Wanted Tour with his first show in Salt Lake City, performing to a crowd of over 13,000 fans. A video of his first show went viral on the internet, where the artist can be seen riding an actual horse as an opening act.

After videos and photos of his concert went viral, internet users shared their thoughts on X.

Users also allegedly accused the artist of stealing the horseriding inspiration from Beyoncé, whose artwork of the recent Renaissance album involves her riding a holographic horse.

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer is set to tour 31 cities throughout North America and includes 47 tour dates. The tour features a compilation of songs from his most recent album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, along with singles.

"This is animal abuse," say netizens about Bad Bunny's horseriding

While reacting to Bad Bunny's horseriding at the concert, many users showed sympathy for the horse that had to endure the loud noise of the concert venue. Some even tagged PETA, a non-profit organization, for ethical treatment of animals, while many others believed that him riding a horse added an "extra touch of flair" to the tour.

This isn't the first time the singer has been seen on a horse. In September 2023, Bad Bunny released a new song, Un Preview, with its video. In the video, Bunny sits backward on a coin-operated rocking horse. Rumors about scenes featuring a woman posing on horseback being about his then-rumored girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, surfaced on the internet.

In April 2023, the rapper-singer was photographed alongside Kendall Jenner riding a horse at Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in California. As per Elle, the two were seen taking turns riding horses separately and also riding one together.

Bad Bunny's next concert is scheduled to be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

