Head of Pope Francis' medical team reveals they contemplated letting him go after severe breathing crisis

As the world celebrates Pope Francis' discharge after a lengthy hospitalization, his medical team revealed that they once contemplated suspending treatment. Dr. Sergio Alfieri, head of the pope’s medical team at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, made this remark in his interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera published on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

According to Alfieri, on February 28, the Pontiff suffered a bronchospasm attack, which resulted in him inhaling his own vomit. The Cleveland Clinic explains that bronchospasm happens when the muscles in the airways to the lungs tighten, affecting airflow. This condition can lead to shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, and even tightness in the chest.

The episode was so severe that the Pope and those around him feared he might not survive the night. According to the Associated Press, Dr. Alfieri told the Italian publication:

"We needed to choose whether to stop and let him go, or to push it and attempt with all of the possible drugs and the treatments, taking the very high risk of damaging other organs. In the end, that (latter) is the path we chose."

According to a press release from Vatican News, Pope Francis made the final decision about choosing the treatment plan.

Pope Francis wanted doctors and those around him to be honest with the public

According to Dr. Sergio Alfieri, Pope Francis wanted everyone to be honest with him and the public. Quoting him, People magazine stated:

"From the first day, he asked us to tell him the truth and he wanted us to tell the truth about his condition. Nothing was ever modified or omitted."

Alfieri also stated that the pontiff remained "alert" throughout his breathing crisis, mentioning that he was a "very cooperative patient." According to the Associated Press, doctors needed to use non-invasive aspiration to clear his airways.

Three days later, the pope experienced two acute bronchospasm episodes. Reflecting on that time, Alfieri stated:

"In this case the whole world was praying. I can say that twice the situation was lost, and then it happened like a miracle."

Last month, Pope Francis was rushed to Rome's Gemelli hospital after experiencing several days of breathing difficulties. At that time, Vatican News announced he was initially being treated for a respiratory infection (bronchitis). However, doctors later diagnosed him with pneumonia in both lungs.

On Sunday, March 23, Vatican officials reported that the Bishop of Rome had been discharged after 38 days of hospitalization. According to the outlet, although his symptoms were successfully treated, he needed time for a full recovery.

This included two months of convalescence where he would receive adequate rest, necessary medical care, and rehabilitation therapy. Additionally, doctors advised the pontiff to avoid large gatherings and visits and meetings.

According to AP, the Vatican has not officially commented on whether Pope Francis will participate in any Holy Week activities leading up to Easter on April 20. Moreover, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday that King Charles III's meeting with the Pope has been postponed to allow him to rest.

In a press release, Vatican officials stated that Pope Francis is continuing his "treatment, physical therapy, and concelebrating Mass" at the chapel on the second floor of his Casa Santa Marta residence.

