“Heart goes out to our son's teacher”: Family of 6-year-old Virginia student opens up on Abby Zwerner shooting

As Virginia first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner continues to heal after being shot inside a classroom earlier this month, the family of the 6-year-old student responsible for the incident addressed it nearly two weeks after in a statement, on Thursday, January 19.

The parents of the child, who they described as a severely disabled individual, condoled the incident that almost claimed the life of Abby Zwerner, noting that she is a compassionate and diligent teacher who was devoted to their son.

In a statement released through the office of Newport News-based attorney James Ellenson agonizing over the circumstances that injured Zwerner, who works at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, the parents stated:

“Our heart goes out to our son’s teacher and we pray for her healing in the aftermath of such an unimaginable tragedy as she selflessly served our son and the children in the school.”

Virginia 6-year-old who shot teacher Abby Zwerner suffers from a disability that requires constant supervision from guardians

While Abby Zwerner continues to heal from her injuries, the parents of the boy responsible for the shooting have addressed the incident for the first time, explaining their son’s actions, stating that he is severely disabled and requires constant supervision from his guardians.

Partially expounding on the illness, the parents added that their 6-year-old's disability requires his guardians to accompany him to class every day. In the statement, they said that their son:

“suffers from an acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day.”

However, on the day of the incident, the parents were reportedly not present with their son and said they would regret their absence for the rest of their lives:

“It was the first week when we were not in class with him. We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives.”

While praising the injured teacher, the boy's family said that they will always be grateful to Abby Zwerner for creating a learning environment that was conducive to their son's disability.

“She has worked diligently and compassionately to support our family as we sought the best education and learning environment for our son. We thank her for her courage, grace and sacrifice."

The family also noted the devastation borne by the community in the wake of the incident:

“We grieve alongside all of the other teachers, families and administrators for how this horrific incident has impacted them, our community, and the nation.”

Shortly after the incident, the child, who carried his mother's gun in his backpack, was taken into custody and placed for an evaluation in the hospital.

In a statement, they said that the gun was reportedly in a "secured" location in their home but did not explain how their son gained access to the weapon.

The parents further added that he is reportedly in the care of hospital professionals currently who are administering the required treatment.

