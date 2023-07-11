On July 11, 2023, Wake One Entertainment, the agency of ZEROBASEONE's Kim Gyuvin, released a statement about the K-pop idol, where it was revealed that he experienced momentary dizziness and had to be taken to the hospital to get checked regarding the same.
Given that it hasn't even been an entire day since the release of ZEROBASEONE's first mini-album, Youth In Shade, fans were quite shocked to hear about the group member's health trouble.
Following the announcement, fans have been flooding Twitter and other social media platforms wishing for the idol's speedy recovery. They also sent him support by acknowledging all the work he had put in for his debut and the promotional stages that come with it.
#HeartsforGyuvin also began trending on Twitter as a show of support for the idol.
Fans concerned in light of Wake One Entertainment's update on the health of ZEROBASEONE's Kim Gyuvin
Excitement about ZEROBASEONE's mini album, Youth In The Shade, was short-lived as Wake One Entertainment followed it up with an announcement about Kim Gyuvin's health. The statement read as follows:
"We notify you regarding ZEROBASEONE member Kim Gyu-vin's current health and upcoming schedules. After experiencing dizziness, Kim Gyu-vin is currently resting as to restore his condition. He plans on visiting the hospital to undergo a detailed checkup, and receive treatment based on the experts' advice."
The statement continued:
"Wake One Entertainment intends on moving forward with all schedules with the artist's health placed as the utmost priority, and we promise to continue to do our best in order to maintain the artists' good health and conditions. Thank you."
Following the announcement, fans took to social media to send their love, support, and wishes to the idol, hoping for his speedy recovery. Many also felt that it was important to note the possible overworking of Kim Gyuvin.
The fans who attended the K-909 performance of ZEROBASEONE, which was held to commemorate the group's debut, stated that at the end of the second recording, only eight members got back on stage to interact with the audience. This implies that Gyuvin was too exhausted to possibly continue.
Some even stated they witnessed him collapsing after the performance, and that his fellow member, Kim Taerae, had to help him off the stage.
While it's usually expected for K-pop idols' schedules to be hectic and packed during their debut days, fans still believe that the artists' health should come as first priority.
Additionally, given that Kim Gyuvin, along with his fellow ZEROBASEONE members, have been working since their time in Mnet's survival show, Boys Planet, fans also think that the members might not be getting enough rest.
Regardless, while fans are excited about the group's debut, they also hope that the members are well rested and are able to perform in good health conditions.