On July 11, 2023, Wake One Entertainment, the agency of ZEROBASEONE's Kim Gyuvin, released a statement about the K-pop idol, where it was revealed that he experienced momentary dizziness and had to be taken to the hospital to get checked regarding the same.

Given that it hasn't even been an entire day since the release of ZEROBASEONE's first mini-album, Youth In Shade, fans were quite shocked to hear about the group member's health trouble.

lian ✿ @rickyluvrr



WE LOVE YOU KIM GYUVIN

#HeartsForGYUVIN in conjunction with the matter of w1 taking it slow and not overworking the boys, us as fans should also take note and don’t keep asking for content every 3 mins if its at the cost jebe’s health. this is a reminder for all of us 🫶🏻WE LOVE YOU KIM GYUVIN in conjunction with the matter of w1 taking it slow and not overworking the boys, us as fans should also take note and don’t keep asking for content every 3 mins if its at the cost jebe’s health. this is a reminder for all of us 🫶🏻WE LOVE YOU KIM GYUVIN#HeartsForGYUVIN https://t.co/KAkNU5RFhG

Following the announcement, fans have been flooding Twitter and other social media platforms wishing for the idol's speedy recovery. They also sent him support by acknowledging all the work he had put in for his debut and the promotional stages that come with it.

#HeartsforGyuvin also began trending on Twitter as a show of support for the idol.

nat ㅠㅠ。°✧･ﾟ| in bloom @etherealyji :



being able to hear your voice, witness you dance so hard and still giving comforting hugs to others is the best thing you could’ve done hydrate & get well soon, we’ll be waiting 🫧



WE LOVE YOU KIM GYUVIN

#HeartsForGYUVIN

to my comfort gyuvin —being able to hear your voice, witness you dance so hard and still giving comforting hugs to others is the best thing you could’ve donehydrate & get well soon, we’ll be waiting 🫧WE LOVE YOU KIM GYUVIN to my comfort gyuvin — 💌:being able to hear your voice, witness you dance so hard and still giving comforting hugs to others is the best thing you could’ve done 💫 hydrate & get well soon, we’ll be waiting 🫧☁️WE LOVE YOU KIM GYUVIN#HeartsForGYUVIN https://t.co/jahvGoiVnO

Fans concerned in light of Wake One Entertainment's update on the health of ZEROBASEONE's Kim Gyuvin

Excitement about ZEROBASEONE's mini album, Youth In The Shade, was short-lived as Wake One Entertainment followed it up with an announcement about Kim Gyuvin's health. The statement read as follows:

"We notify you regarding ZEROBASEONE member Kim Gyu-vin's current health and upcoming schedules. After experiencing dizziness, Kim Gyu-vin is currently resting as to restore his condition. He plans on visiting the hospital to undergo a detailed checkup, and receive treatment based on the experts' advice."

The statement continued:

"Wake One Entertainment intends on moving forward with all schedules with the artist's health placed as the utmost priority, and we promise to continue to do our best in order to maintain the artists' good health and conditions. Thank you."

Following the announcement, fans took to social media to send their love, support, and wishes to the idol, hoping for his speedy recovery. Many also felt that it was important to note the possible overworking of Kim Gyuvin.

۟ @yeuhuaz genuinely worried about zb1’s health cause just recently jiwoong almost fainted onstage during the showcase and now gyuvin is going to the hospital after prerecording genuinely worried about zb1’s health cause just recently jiwoong almost fainted onstage during the showcase and now gyuvin is going to the hospital after prerecording

✨️ @taeraezero I hope gyuvin's condition will be better soon. He must've worked so hard due to the hectic schedule they have 🥲 pls rest and stay healthy, our precious puppy 🥹

I hope gyuvin's condition will be better soon. He must've worked so hard due to the hectic schedule they have 🥲 pls rest and stay healthy, our precious puppy 🥹https://t.co/9nRfsj4R8G

maple @virgomaples_ gyuvin's been working hard since the morning with their showcase and interviews, performing there then going to k-909 performing again while he was in charge of doing most their ments, i hope he knows he worked sooo hard today and deserves to rest more :( gyuvin's been working hard since the morning with their showcase and interviews, performing there then going to k-909 performing again while he was in charge of doing most their ments, i hope he knows he worked sooo hard today and deserves to rest more :( https://t.co/IuWXxohwdx

jaz ✿ @amazingyuvin



my gyuvinnie you worked so hard, please don’t be too hard on yourself and rest well apparently gyuvin was not feeling well at the end of the second recording today so only 8 members were able to come out to greet the fans before going back home.. fans on-site are a bit worriedmy gyuvinnie you worked so hard, please don’t be too hard on yourself and rest well apparently gyuvin was not feeling well at the end of the second recording today so only 8 members were able to come out to greet the fans before going back home.. fans on-site are a bit worriedmy gyuvinnie you worked so hard, please don’t be too hard on yourself and rest well💘

Iya 🦋 @gyuviya



WE LOVE YOU KIM GYUVIN

#HeartsForGYUVIN



the first one hits different and he looks so freaking tired on third one but he still nailed itWE LOVE YOU KIM GYUVIN the first one hits different and he looks so freaking tired on third one but he still nailed it WE LOVE YOU KIM GYUVIN#HeartsForGYUVIN https://t.co/NpvuIWGLgO

wei @ZB1JAIL prayer circle :



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯



🕯 GYUVIN FAST 🕯️

RECOVERY

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯



prayer circle : 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 GYUVIN FAST 🕯️ RECOVERY 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯https://t.co/cpO0iQx9UX

ZB1 GYUVIN 🫧 @teddybeargyuvin



WE LOVE YOU KIM GYUVIN

#HeartsForGYUVIN



our precious gyuvin you worked so hard and did an amazing job today as well, I’m so proud of you 🤍WE LOVE YOU KIM GYUVIN our precious gyuvin you worked so hard and did an amazing job today as well, I’m so proud of you 🤍 WE LOVE YOU KIM GYUVIN#HeartsForGYUVIN https://t.co/KBVH5mQYuB

The fans who attended the K-909 performance of ZEROBASEONE, which was held to commemorate the group's debut, stated that at the end of the second recording, only eight members got back on stage to interact with the audience. This implies that Gyuvin was too exhausted to possibly continue.

Some even stated they witnessed him collapsing after the performance, and that his fellow member, Kim Taerae, had to help him off the stage.

maple @virgomaples_ s2🖤ྀི @haepimu_ 규빈이 두번째 사녹 끝나고 엔딩하자마자 쓰러지듯이 내려가서 태래가 부축해주면서 내려가서 걱정했는데 몸이 안좋나봐요..

마지막 인사할때 규빈이빼고 8명나와서 인사해주고 갔러요ㅠㅠ

아 걱정돼 시⃫발⃫ 규빈이 두번째 사녹 끝나고 엔딩하자마자 쓰러지듯이 내려가서 태래가 부축해주면서 내려가서 걱정했는데 몸이 안좋나봐요..마지막 인사할때 규빈이빼고 8명나와서 인사해주고 갔러요ㅠㅠ아 걱정돼 시⃫발⃫ the moment they finished the second pre recording for k-909 gyuvin collapsed as they went down and taerae had to help him.. they did their final greeting with only 8 members and hanbin said gyuvin's condition wasn't good twitter.com/haepimu_/statu… the moment they finished the second pre recording for k-909 gyuvin collapsed as they went down and taerae had to help him.. they did their final greeting with only 8 members and hanbin said gyuvin's condition wasn't good twitter.com/haepimu_/statu…

While it's usually expected for K-pop idols' schedules to be hectic and packed during their debut days, fans still believe that the artists' health should come as first priority.

Additionally, given that Kim Gyuvin, along with his fellow ZEROBASEONE members, have been working since their time in Mnet's survival show, Boys Planet, fans also think that the members might not be getting enough rest.

Regardless, while fans are excited about the group's debut, they also hope that the members are well rested and are able to perform in good health conditions.

Poll : 0 votes