"Heavenly beauty": ARMYs praise BTS' V's look in latest Instagram post from Paris trip that garnered over 10 million likes

BTS's Kim Taehyung, also known as V, recently left fans over the moon with his captivating Instagram post. V delighted his followers on July 15 by sharing a series of photos documenting his time in the beautiful city of Paris. What took everyone by surprise was the incredible response he received for his post, which amassed a whopping 10 million likes in just 18 hours and 15 minutes.

This remarkable achievement solidified V's status as the only person in the world to accomplish such a feat for all his posts. Known for flaunting his impeccable visuals, V's post had fans swooning.

"Kim Taehyung is a living beauty" - BTS' V's Instagram post takes the world by storm in just a few hours

On July 15, V treated his fans on Instagram to throwback photos of his delightful visit to Paris, where he attended a CELINE event on July 7 alongside his close friend, Park Bo Gum. Given Taehyung's immense popularity, there was much excitement surrounding his Instagram post. Within just half an hour of sharing the photos, it garnered 2 million likes and soon reached the 10 million mark.

V wowed fans as he revealed a partial blonde hair color through the recent Instagram post. The series of 10 photos V shared took fans on a visual journey. The first two slides featured a sequence of nine identical photos, each showcasing a different expression as he adorned stylish sunglasses and an animal print scarf. The third slide was a delightful random photo, adding an element of spontaneity to the post.

However, it was the fourth slide that truly captivated fans. The image saw V in a white vest, with his thumb gently resting on his lower lip. Though the close-up shot was slightly distorted with some lines, it only added to the mystique surrounding the image.

The fifth slide showcased V shirtless, donning a sequined CELINE mesh sleeveless top. The sixth photo displayed him positioned between two individuals, all wearing matching white hoodies adorned with unicorn prints.

The seventh photo featured V alongside Peter Utz, Celine's head director. The duo was seen dressed in sophisticated all-black ensembles with golden accents. This elegant image radiated a sense of style and high fashion. The following three shots showcased V's joyous visit to Disneyland, highlighting his infectious smile and carefree spirit.

Fans were over the moon after the post was uploaded and they hailed the idol's looks and the fact that his post surpassed 10 million likes in a matter of hours.

In this remarkable Instagram post, the Christmas Tree singer once again demonstrated his undeniable charm, breathtaking visuals, and creative flair. Each photo gave fans a glimpse into his fascinating journey, as he invited them to join him in his world of adventure and artistic expression. As he continues to surprise and inspire netizens, his fans eagerly anticipate the next captivating chapter in his awe-inspiring journey.