Heechul’s apology for controversial remarks on recent livestream receives mixed reactions

On February 13, Super Junior’s Heechul posted an apology for his drunken remarks on popular Broadcast Jockey Choi’s AfreecaTV livestream held three days ago.

In the February 10 broadcast, the singer made several comments and even hurled abuse at an organization, which were later deemed problematic. His name trended on international and South Korean forums as many criticized him for the same.

The Super Junior member later uploaded an apology to his Instagram account. He mentioned that he would try not to get involved in any other controversy in the future. However, he also shared his belief that cursing at a particular female-dominated site and about school violence was not wrong.

mint @unresolvedmint u just can't find realer idol than kim heechul u just can't find realer idol than kim heechul https://t.co/vMx34dZMcQ

While many of Heechul’s fans applauded him for being straightforward and not bending to the netizens’ criticisms, for others, the singer’s apology did not seem genuine at all.

Super Junior Heechul’s apology leaves the internet divided

Anna loves Chul 3000. @SUJUSHlDAE_ personally, there is no doubt on whether the apology is sincere or not because, as you can tell from the last line of his post, kim heechul isn't one to apologize for things he doesn't truly regret. the issue is closed for me, now back to normality. rest.

After joining broadcast jockey Choi’s AfreecaTV livestream on February 10, Super Junior’s Heechul couldn’t stop from hurling constant abuse and talking about things that later landed him in trouble.

He called idol-actor Cha Eun-woo an alpha male, which many believed painted him as an aggressive man (unlike his onscreen persona), cursing at a female-dominate site called Yeoseong Shidae, revealing that he lied about being sick to not attend Super Junior’s event only to attend a friend’s birthday party, hurled abuses at the No-Japan movement supporters (which is a very sensitive topic) and more.

zzz @tvlovd 구독계 @LstGpg8R85NnDsy "보겸이가 너무 힘들었다...보이루가 뭐가 문제냐!" 개인적으로 친하시고 파이팅도 많이 해주셨다네요 ^^ "보겸이가 너무 힘들었다...보이루가 뭐가 문제냐!" 개인적으로 친하시고 파이팅도 많이 해주셨다네요 ^^ https://t.co/aGlT7Ga47F 2. About this guy Bogyum. He was a widely talked about ytber (for being a misogynist) a couple years ago. The phrase "boiru" is his signature phrase in which men who support bg claim it's his name + hairu (slang phrase of "hi" that trended a few years ago twitter.com/LstGpg8R85NnDs… 2. About this guy Bogyum. He was a widely talked about ytber (for being a misogynist) a couple years ago. The phrase "boiru" is his signature phrase in which men who support bg claim it's his name + hairu (slang phrase of "hi" that trended a few years ago twitter.com/LstGpg8R85NnDs…

zzz @tvlovd And most women stuck with the idea that "boiru" is a phrase that mixes the korean word for c*nt + hairu. I can't say which is right but for these reasons the phrase itself was very controversial. Basically KHC saying he supports Bogyum and says there's nothing wrong with "boiru". And most women stuck with the idea that "boiru" is a phrase that mixes the korean word for c*nt + hairu. I can't say which is right but for these reasons the phrase itself was very controversial. Basically KHC saying he supports Bogyum and says there's nothing wrong with "boiru".

As the controversy surrounding his comments grew, he posted an apology on his Instagram on February 13. He said:

“Regardless of whether or not my thoughts are right or wrong, I apologize for having spoken roughly and using crude expressions, as well as for acting hypocritically.”

Despite apologizing, Heechul added his opinion towards the end of the apology:

“I apologize the most to the fans who have been hurt because of the issue I have caused. With this as the last one, I will make sure not to get involved in any other issue in the future. But no matter how I try to look back on it, I don’t think I was wrong in cursing that specific site as well as school violence. Thank you.”

While Heechul’s livestream comments ignited a negative response, the apology seemed to have more supporters, albeit still having criticisms. The internet was divided into two parts as some defended the idol while others pointed out the issues with it.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Shadow the Hedgehog kinnie @Iove4eva 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐲 - 𝒊𝒂 🌙☁ @aesongie_24 im not gonna try to defend heechul but if i remember correctly, that online feminism community was the same org that heechul sued because of their comments abt sulli and hara. they always make him look bad so i kinda get where the anger came from. im not gonna try to defend heechul but if i remember correctly, that online feminism community was the same org that heechul sued because of their comments abt sulli and hara. they always make him look bad so i kinda get where the anger came from. Im not sure about hara but u are right heechul tried sueing activists who spoke up for sulli after her passing, he got angry that “they made it about feminism” when sulli bravely called herself a feminist on tv & actively went against the standards of the k industry. twitter.com/aesongie_24/st… Im not sure about hara but u are right heechul tried sueing activists who spoke up for sulli after her passing, he got angry that “they made it about feminism” when sulli bravely called herself a feminist on tv & actively went against the standards of the k industry. twitter.com/aesongie_24/st…

fi |♡︎teukchul♡︎슞 @fiddabong but he knows this time he fcked up a lot and his fans were hurt as well so yeah here you go kim heechul rarely do a public apology post bcs we know how he isbut he knows this time he fcked up a lot and his fans were hurt as well so yeah here you go kim heechul rarely do a public apology post bcs we know how he is 😂 but he knows this time he fcked up a lot and his fans were hurt as well so yeah here you go https://t.co/ErMXAx62On

ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ𖤐Shelly⁷ ᴮᴱ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭ 💜🧈🧨🫰🏻🫶🏻 @ShellyV13 @fiddabong Yeah he apologized but then says I don’t think I did anything wrong by using those words @fiddabong Yeah he apologized but then says I don’t think I did anything wrong by using those words 😂😂😂

kura kura @gayfacemomo heechul is a nasty man and a predator like let's not pretend anymore heechul is a nasty man and a predator like let's not pretend anymore

anee⁷ @keyuphoria @magicxfadegirl twitter.com/tvlovd/status/…

this ://

also he apparently he followed a channel that blamed the nth room victims zzz @tvlovd



(Cont in thread) There's so many ppl who'd like to know the context, so I'll try my best to explain why knetz are angry with KHC. Please understand that what I'm trying to explain here is what most knetz (primarily women) think.(Cont in thread) twitter.com/LstGpg8R85NnDs… There's so many ppl who'd like to know the context, so I'll try my best to explain why knetz are angry with KHC. Please understand that what I'm trying to explain here is what most knetz (primarily women) think. (Cont in thread) twitter.com/LstGpg8R85NnDs… this ://also he apparently he followed a channel that blamed the nth room victims @magicxfadegirl twitter.com/tvlovd/status/…this ://also he apparently he followed a channel that blamed the nth room victims

anee⁷ @keyuphoria @bladerisq no because I DONT GET IT???? they really make their entire life about defending and "protecting" absolute scum and i dont understand if its coz theyre gullible or theyre just bad people too @bladerisq no because I DONT GET IT???? they really make their entire life about defending and "protecting" absolute scum and i dont understand if its coz theyre gullible or theyre just bad people too

autumn • 𖧵₊✜ @cixhoney old people on Facebook defending heechul are something else old people on Facebook defending heechul are something else https://t.co/JGhyLj0sir

Anna loves Chul 3000. @SUJUSHlDAE_ good morning to heechul proving that i was right for giving him the benefit of the doubt. i get why he makes no apologies for the reason of his anger, but he did apologize for his rude and immature behavior and that's what i wanted. just this once tho heechul, behave from now on. good morning to heechul proving that i was right for giving him the benefit of the doubt. i get why he makes no apologies for the reason of his anger, but he did apologize for his rude and immature behavior and that's what i wanted. just this once tho heechul, behave from now on. https://t.co/ODhG0ON2uq

mint @unresolvedmint 𝓐𝔂𝓾𝓶 𝓗𝔂𝓾𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓮 // 𝓢𝓢9𝓲𝓷𝓗𝓒𝓜 @AHuynnie @unresolvedmint 🥹 so what now. My brain’s stopped since morning @unresolvedmint 🥹 so what now. My brain’s stopped since morning now nothing. the damage is done. because even after knowing the context, and where his resentment coming from, heechul was still reckless and irresponsible for going off like that on someone else's show while being drunk, spewing harsh and vulgar words. he deserves to be- twitter.com/AHuynnie/statu… now nothing. the damage is done. because even after knowing the context, and where his resentment coming from, heechul was still reckless and irresponsible for going off like that on someone else's show while being drunk, spewing harsh and vulgar words. he deserves to be- twitter.com/AHuynnie/statu…

mint @unresolvedmint



that's why don't go live while being drunk ! so stupid hh idk how he's gonna take accountability for all this mess, esp about his comments about jpn. i know that's knetz sore spotthat's why don't go live while being drunk ! so stupid hh idk how he's gonna take accountability for all this mess, esp about his comments about jpn. i know that's knetz sore spot 💀that's why don't go live while being drunk ! so stupid hh

Meanwhile, Heechul is recognized for his talent as an entertainer in various South Korean variety shows. He debuted as an actor in the 2005 series Sharp, the same year Super Junior debuted.

The Super Junior member is currently seen on multiple popular South Korean variety shows. They are Knowing Bros, My Little Old Boy, 20th Century Hit Song, and Boss in the Mirror, and have won awards for the same.

