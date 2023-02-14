Heechul’s apology for controversial remarks on recent livestream receives mixed reactions

On February 13, Super Junior’s Heechul posted an apology for his drunken remarks on popular Broadcast Jockey Choi’s AfreecaTV livestream held three days ago.
In the February 10 broadcast, the singer made several comments and even hurled abuse at an organization, which were later deemed problematic. His name trended on international and South Korean forums as many criticized him for the same.
The Super Junior member later uploaded an apology to his Instagram account. He mentioned that he would try not to get involved in any other controversy in the future. However, he also shared his belief that cursing at a particular female-dominated site and about school violence was not wrong.
While many of Heechul’s fans applauded him for being straightforward and not bending to the netizens’ criticisms, for others, the singer’s apology did not seem genuine at all.
Super Junior Heechul’s apology leaves the internet divided
After joining broadcast jockey Choi’s AfreecaTV livestream on February 10, Super Junior’s Heechul couldn’t stop from hurling constant abuse and talking about things that later landed him in trouble.
He called idol-actor Cha Eun-woo an alpha male, which many believed painted him as an aggressive man (unlike his onscreen persona), cursing at a female-dominate site called Yeoseong Shidae, revealing that he lied about being sick to not attend Super Junior’s event only to attend a friend’s birthday party, hurled abuses at the No-Japan movement supporters (which is a very sensitive topic) and more.
As the controversy surrounding his comments grew, he posted an apology on his Instagram on February 13. He said:
“Regardless of whether or not my thoughts are right or wrong, I apologize for having spoken roughly and using crude expressions, as well as for acting hypocritically.”
Despite apologizing, Heechul added his opinion towards the end of the apology:
“I apologize the most to the fans who have been hurt because of the issue I have caused. With this as the last one, I will make sure not to get involved in any other issue in the future. But no matter how I try to look back on it, I don’t think I was wrong in cursing that specific site as well as school violence. Thank you.”
While Heechul’s livestream comments ignited a negative response, the apology seemed to have more supporters, albeit still having criticisms. The internet was divided into two parts as some defended the idol while others pointed out the issues with it.
Take a look at some of the reactions below:
Meanwhile, Heechul is recognized for his talent as an entertainer in various South Korean variety shows. He debuted as an actor in the 2005 series Sharp, the same year Super Junior debuted.
The Super Junior member is currently seen on multiple popular South Korean variety shows. They are Knowing Bros, My Little Old Boy, 20th Century Hit Song, and Boss in the Mirror, and have won awards for the same.