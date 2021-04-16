Helen McCrory, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’ star, dies due to cancer at 52

Unfortunately confirmed moments ago via a tweet sent out by her adoring husband, Helen McCrory has passed away after a long and trying battle with cancer at the age of 52.
While known best for her appearances in the Harry Potter films and the Peaky Blinders series, Helen McCrory is regarded as being a wonderful woman through and through.
Social media accounts dedicated to both major franchises have turned to Twitter to offer their condolences to Helen's family, while also paying respect to her and her accomplishments.
Fans, friends, and long-time admirers of Helen are also taking to social media platforms to express the pain they feel in their loss of such a magnificent woman. Remarked as being a kind and bright soul, Helen's personal presence in life will be missed as much as her iconic presence on-screen, if not more.
Gone all too soon, some members belonging to the actress' Harry Potter fanbase are raising their wands as they honor her passing in hopes that the magic will continue through being reunited with the legendary Alan Rickman.
Helen McCrory is well-known for bringing a renowned depth to the character named Narcissa Malfoy, the mother known for saving Harry Potter's life in the Harry Potter films. With such a generational significance on her shoulders that will surely last through the tests of time, Helen will be remembered fondly by millions alongside her loving family and friends.
Members of various communities and fanbases from around the world gather alongside Helen's loved ones to fondly offer their respect to Helen and their deepest condolences to those who are suffering from her loss. Hearts everywhere are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Helen McCrory, though they are also thankful for the impact she had while she was around.