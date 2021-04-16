Unfortunately confirmed moments ago via a tweet sent out by her adoring husband, Helen McCrory has passed away after a long and trying battle with cancer at the age of 52.

Helen McCrory, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’ star, dies due to cancer at 52

While known best for her appearances in the Harry Potter films and the Peaky Blinders series, Helen McCrory is regarded as being a wonderful woman through and through.

Social media accounts dedicated to both major franchises have turned to Twitter to offer their condolences to Helen's family, while also paying respect to her and her accomplishments.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved Helen McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy with such depth and brilliance in the Harry Potter film series. She was a wonderful actor and a very dear friend; Harry Potter fans will miss her very much. pic.twitter.com/wXexuxFNyG — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray



All our love and thoughts are with Helen’s family.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HBEg4Hz2Up — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) April 16, 2021

Fans, friends, and long-time admirers of Helen are also taking to social media platforms to express the pain they feel in their loss of such a magnificent woman. Remarked as being a kind and bright soul, Helen's personal presence in life will be missed as much as her iconic presence on-screen, if not more.

Helen McCrory will be remembered not just for her remarkable stage and screen performances, but also for her selflessness and generosity. She and Damian were the motor driving FeedNHS, working tirelessly during the pandemic to raise millions for others. What a tremendous loss. — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) April 16, 2021

So saddened to hear that Helen McCrory has passed away. An incredible actress, wonderful company and an absolute pleasure to work with. My heart goes out to Damien and their family. — Laurence Rickard (@Lazbotron) April 16, 2021

Advertisement

Unbearable and unbelievable that Helen McCrory has gone. A genuine firecracker with an aching vulnerability. A wonderful actor and a wonderful woman. Thoughts with Damian and family. RIP — Mark Gatiss 💙 (@Markgatiss) April 16, 2021

We are devastated to hear of the loss of Helen McCrory. She was brilliant, vivacious, and she made us laugh. A luminous presence on stage and on screen. pic.twitter.com/MlsHLt5MJQ — The Old Vic (@oldvictheatre) April 16, 2021

Gone all too soon, some members belonging to the actress' Harry Potter fanbase are raising their wands as they honor her passing in hopes that the magic will continue through being reunited with the legendary Alan Rickman.

Advertisement

I hope Alan Rickman will throw a proper welcome party to Helen Mccrory in heaven today 💔 pic.twitter.com/ctRgDdQ0nJ — S. ✨ olivia colman’s bitch (@streep_lover) April 16, 2021

i’m heartbroken. i can’t find the words. rest in peace helen mccrory. your memories will be held in high regard. :'( pic.twitter.com/m2CHRV95TG — jess (@gorjessicaaa) April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory, la actriz que personificó a Narcissa Malfoy en la saga de Harry Potter, falleció hoy después de una larga lucha contra el cáncer. Tenía 52 años. :( pic.twitter.com/F8MX1OGbvl — Oliver Ollarves (@o_ollarves) April 16, 2021

Advertisement

Helen McCrory is well-known for bringing a renowned depth to the character named Narcissa Malfoy, the mother known for saving Harry Potter's life in the Harry Potter films. With such a generational significance on her shoulders that will surely last through the tests of time, Helen will be remembered fondly by millions alongside her loving family and friends.

Members of various communities and fanbases from around the world gather alongside Helen's loved ones to fondly offer their respect to Helen and their deepest condolences to those who are suffering from her loss. Hearts everywhere are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Helen McCrory, though they are also thankful for the impact she had while she was around.