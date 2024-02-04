“Her impact can never be doubted”: Fans burst with pride due to BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s inclusion in a case study about CELINE

BLACKPINK's Lisa has a global impact and her association with CELINE as one of its brand ambassadors is widely recognized. This collaboration reached an international milestone when an author incorporated Lisa's name into a case study of the brand.

Authored by Yang Yuxin, this section of the book Proceedings of the 2023 International Conference of Finance, Trade and Business Management is a meticulous and professional contribution to the chapter titled "Analysis of the Multi-dimensional Marketing Strategies of the Luxury Brands. This is dedicated to luxury brand case studies.

Notably, as fans delved into CELINE's analysis, they observed that Lisa was the only exclusive celebrity mentioned in the study. The inclusion of her name in a scholarly work speaks volumes about her influence extending beyond the entertainment industry to impact the academic world.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's influence is mentioned in a case study regarding CELINE

BLACKPINK's Lisa has become the focus of a compelling case study centered around the renowned fashion brand CELINE. The study delves into her influential role in shaping CELINE’s brand image and her impact on the fashion industry. It highlights the recognition of her significance in both educational and business spheres, where individuals are actively studying her for various purposes.

Lisa's association with CELINE has brought attention from all parts of the world, not only for its artistic and aesthetic dimensions but also for the strategic implications for the brand. The case study explores how Lalisa Manobal, in her role as CELINE’s global ambassador, has seamlessly blended her distinct style with the brand's identity.

The study makes an effort to dive into Lisa's influence on fashion trends, shedding light on how her unique fashion choices have impressed audiences worldwide. From runway appearances to social media, Lisa's collaboration with CELINE has created a buzz, contributing to the brand's visibility and appeal.

The BLACKPINK member's role in the case study extends beyond fashion as it summarizes the synergy between a global K-pop icon and a luxury brand. The study investigates how this collaboration has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, capturing the essence of a globalized fashion landscape. In the book, it was stated:

"It can be said that choosing Lisa as a spokesperson is an extremely successful element of CELINE's marketing strategy."

In addition to the aesthetic impact, the case study examines the quantitative metrics of Lisa's influence on CELINE. This includes data on social media engagement, brand mentions, and information on CELINE’s products associated with Lisa. These metrics provide a comprehensive view of the substantial outcomes of this collaboration.

Furthermore, the study pokes around the fan community's response, analyzing how Lisa's influence has translated into consumer behavior. The case study explores the fandom's role as brand ambassadors and the organic growth in CELINE’s fan base facilitated by the BLACKPINK member's association.

Fans started expressing their proud comments via X, celebrating how Lalisa has made her way into the study books of professionals after years of hard work and dedication she has contributed to the K-pop industry.

As BLACKPINK's Lisa continues to shape fashion narratives and redefine brand collaborations, this case study provides a detailed exploration of her impact on CELINE’s brand equity and market positioning. Through a multifaceted analysis, it explains the evolving dynamics between K-pop, luxury fashion, and global brand representation.