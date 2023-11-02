"It's serious": Fans react as luxury giants CELINE & BVLGARI reportedly remove all images of BLACKPINK’s Lisa from Weibo amid Crazy Horse backlash

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is reportedly facing some serious repercussions for her Crazy Horse performance. For the unversed, Crazy Horse in Paris is one of the city's most renowned cabarets, alongside Moulin Rouge.

The establishment was launched by businessman Alain Bernardin in 1951, with BLACKPINK’s Lisa becoming the first K-pop idol to headline multiple shows at the renowned cabaret on September 28, 29, and 30.

It has been over a month, and BLACKPINK's Maknae continues to face backlash for her performance deemed inappropriate, as she is not only a popular female idol but also a role model for young, impressionable girls. After China deleted her official Weibo account, the country's equivalent to Twitter, it is reportedly believed that luxury giants CELINE and BVLGARI are keeping a distance from her.

The official social media accounts of CELINE and BVLGARI are either archiving or deleting BLACKPINK's Maknae's photos from their official accounts, proving they have nothing to do with the raging controversy. Popular social media site @Pannchoa shared the news on their platform.

Expand Tweet

A BLINK who goes by the username @SOUR0DRIGO commented:

"If you didn’t know, luxury brands have always relied on their Asian ambassadors to be the face of their campaigns in China with Lisa being blacklisted, she’s lost more than half her influence already. Even Bvlgari’s CEO deleted her pics from Instagram, It’s Serious".

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK’s Lisa's fans react to CELINE and BVLGARI deleting her pictures from their official social media

Expand Tweet

On November 2, media outlet TV Report released an article claiming that luxury designer brands BVLGARI and CELINE, both brands endorsed by BLACKPINK’s Lisa, have reportedly been keeping their distance from her following her Crazy Horse Paris performance and are deleting/archiving her pictures from their social media accounts.

It is believed the backlash is intense and of a severe nature because, at Crazy Horse Paris, the performers are required to perform provocatively with minimal to no clothing. While the MONEY singer was dressed in a revealing manner, she wasn't naked on stage.

However, her provocative performance has angered Chinese officials, who deem it disrespectful for young female idols to perform in cabarets. On November 1, BLACKPINK’s Lisa's official Weibo account was taken down by the Chinese government for flouting the line of decency.

Additionally, according to the report, the CEO of BVLGARI has deleted pictures of himself and the LALISA singer. TV Report believes it is due to China's conservative nature and that BLACKPINK's maknae's behaviour isn't considered appropriate idol behaviour.

The Chinese market rakes up over 20 percent of luxury goods sales internationally, and Asian stars like BLACKPINK’s Lisa are heavily courted by these brands to front them on a global level. TV Report deems BVLGARI and CELINE perhaps don't want to upset the Chinese sentiments and hence are distancing themselves from the Pink Venom singer.

Fans are also speculating that this may be because BLACKPINK’s Lisa's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment is ending and she might be leaving the management, which could also mean the end of her official ambassadorship with BVLGARI and CELINE.

It is left to be seen whether the luxury brands are doing it temporarily or are planning to replace BLACKPINK's Maknae as their brand ambassador in the future. More details will be shared in due course of time.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa's fans react to luxury brands' meting cold treatment towards her following Crazy Horse Paris

Interestingly, BLACKPINK’s Lisa's alleged boyfriend, Frédéric Arnault, who owns the parent company LVMH houses brands like BVLGARI, CELINE, Louis Vuitton, and Dior, amongst others, was reportedly present at her Crazy Horse Paris performance to show his support for her.

The pair is reportedly in a serious relationship and has been spotted going on dates and holidays. Those present at Crazy Horse Paris confirmed Arnault was there with his entire family and showcased his support for his girlfriend. BLINKs believe it is a temporary situation, and BVLGARI and CELINE are waiting for the matter to settle down and not react too much.

According to some fan reactions on Pannchoa -

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK’s Lisa agency YG Entertainment has not commented on the matter at the time of filing the article.