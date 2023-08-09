“Queen of K-pop”: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s fans react to her being honoured at the Asian Hall of Fame Class 2023 as a Cultural Icon

BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be honored at the Asian Hall of Fame Class 2023 as a Cultural Icon for her immense contribution to Asian culture and society. The talented 26-year-old BLACKPINK member is one of a group of inductees that includes people from music, entertainment, business, and groups.

Lalisa Manoban, also known as BLACKPINK’s Lisa, is a Thai national and a K-pop idol. She is BLACKPINK’s main rapper, dancer, and youngest member of the group. She is being inducted as a “cultural icon.”

“Cultural icon, Global IT girl, Queen of K-pop” @citadel551436 wrote, adding a crown emoticon for the MONEY singer.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is honored for her immense contribution to Asian society and culture

There are some important names inducted for the Asian Hall of Fame Class 2023. Among the inductees are four individuals who are being awarded posthumously. Other than that, sixteen living individuals, one group, Nintendo, and finally, one “artist ambassador,” which is presented to the late country singer Johnny Cash, are part of this.

Among other esteemed names are Jennifer Lee, Far East Movement, Freddie Mercury, Ben-Fong Torres, and Ryuichi Sakamoto. Notably, BLACKPINK’s Lisa is the first and only K-pop idol to be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The talented rapper left Thailand at a young age to pursue a career in K-pop and became YG Entertainment’s first foreign trainee. She debuted with BLACKPINK on August 8, 2016, and since then has been part of many achievements, both as a group and individually. She made a successful solo debut with her namesake solo album, LALISA.

She also won the Best K-pop award at the MTV VMAs last year, making history as the first-ever female K-pop idol to win the award.

BLINKs are happy and proud of BLACKPINK’s Lisa and have taken to social media to congratulate her.

For the unversed, the Asian Hall of Fame was established in 2004 by the Robert Chinn Foundation. They aim to champion women, and youth and promote cross-cultural talent via training, empowering women entrepreneurs and expanding legislation.

The induction process was lengthy and tedious. It started sometime in January and screened 300 nominees in February. In May, the Pink Venom singer was confirmed as one of the top 50 final nominees. Finally, on August 9, she was officially announced as one of the inductees.

The induction ceremony will take place on October 21 at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles. Tickets and sponsorship-related information will be available at the Asian Hall of Fame website.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa celebrates the group’s seventh debut anniversary

On August 8, BLACKPINK celebrated its seventh debut anniversary. BLACKPINK’s Lisa took to her personal Instagram to share a bunch of pictures with her bandmates, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé. She shared the caption:

“Happy 7th anniversary to me and my 3 amazing girls @blackpinkofficial 7 is one of my favorite numbers and I hope this year will be a lucky one for us”.

Fans are aware that seven years is a crucial year for any K-pop group, as this is the year they usually decide if they want to stay with their group and agency or not. There have been intense discussions about BLACKPINK’s contract renewal with YG Entertainment. In response, the company has stated that the contract discussions have been pushed to September once the Shutdown singers complete their work commitments.

Fans are hoping all four members renew their contracts with their agency and remain members of BLACKPINK.