"Her outfit is giving reputation vibes": Fans react to BLACKPINK's Lisa's attire at Taylor Swift Singapore concert 

On March 3, BLACKPINK's Lisa made a noticeable appearance at the Taylor Swift Eras world tour concert held in Singapore, sparking anticipation among fans. Her outfit for the event caused a stir, reminding fans of Taylor Swift's Reputation era.

Lisa opted for an all-black ensemble, resonating with the dark concept of Swift's Reputation album. She donned a black sheer bodysuit by Maison Margiela Paris paired with a micro biker skirt from Dion Lee. Completing her look, she carried a sunset Louis Vuitton bag and sported Margaret's double buckle zipped boots, showcasing her ambassadorship for Celine.

Her black zipper upside-down hoodie from the Vietnamese brand Beat captured everyone's attention. Lisa is known for her huge impact on her audience with her online social media presence. Following her appearance in the Beat Unbeaten hoodie, it was quickly sold out. The brand's Instagram page notified its followers that the hoodie was out of stock, leaving many fans disappointed.

Fans online were impressed with the MONEY singer's stunning look at the concert, as she was seen enjoying Taylor Swift's performance. A user on X said, "Her outfit is giving reputation vibes."

Expand Tweet

“This is her statement”: BLACKPINK’s Lisa's outfit at Taylor Swift's recent concert reminds fans of the Reputation era

Expand Tweet

Lisa was speculated to attend Taylor Swift's concert when she arrived in Singapore a few days back. Fans were delighted to see their interaction happen when she was spotted on the second day of the Singapore leg of the Eras Tour. The BLACKPINK member was seen with friends, including Thai rapper Sorn, in the VIP section. She was also seen conversing with the Nonsense singer Sabrina Carpenter.

The BLACKPINK maknae shared multiple photographs where she flaunted her outfit with the LV sunset bag. She also shared the pictures she clicked with her friends, including the one that sent fans into a frenzy featuring pop star Taylor Swift.

She captioned her photo,

"Had such a blast at the Eras Tour! Amazing performance."

Her astounding presence at the concert was one to remember, as fans could not stop talking about it. In particular, fans went crazy over her all-black outfit, which gave off Taylor Swift's Reputation era energy.

Fans flooded X, praising the BLACKPINK member's look for the concert and linking her outfit with the widely popular album Reputation.

Here are some reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is set to make her Hollywood debut in the third season of the American dark comedy series The White Lotus. Details about the release of the show and her part are yet to be disclosed to the public.