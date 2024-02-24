"Here we go again": Internet bursts in memefest as a high-altitude balloon was tracked over the western U.S., military says it doesn't pose a threat

A high-altitude balloon tracked over the western U.S. was intercepted by military aircraft. The small object was determined to be non-threatening. The Federal Aviation Administration said it posed no hazard to flights. However, it wasn’t clear where the small object came from or why it was there.

On Friday, February 23, the object was spotted over Utah and was drifting east. NORAD said it would continue tracking and monitoring the unidentified object. It was detected to be floating around 13,400, above the ground. The airship is reportedly made of Mylar — one type of polyester film with a small cubical box suspended from it.

The spotting of this flying object spurred netizens to speculate if it was another Chinese spy balloon that caused quite a political raucous in Canada and the US last year. They are also skeptical about the US officials' statement claiming the object seen on Friday poses no threat.

One X user commented on Rawsalerts' post on the matter and noted how the balloon was spotted right after everyone faced a cellular outage nationwide on Thursday.

Netizens react to high-altitude airship spotted over the western U.S. (Image via X/@rawsalerts)

High-altitude balloon over Utah sparks memefest online

Netizens took the news about the unidentified balloon over Utah rather humorously. They proceeded to react with memes of airships with jokes written on them. Some called it a political distraction while others remained doubtful of its non-threatening nature.

A few others alluded to last year's incident with the Chinese spy balloons recurrently spotted across the U.S., and some parts of Canada.

Last year the Chinese spy airships were spotted over the U.S. around the same time. It was shot down by NORAD’s fighter jets. However, it caused a diplomatic crisis between Beijing and Washington. The Chinese authorities denied claims of spying on the U.S. through the airship and said it was a weather balloon.

Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State called the presence of the airship an “irresponsible act” and canceled a work-related trip to China.