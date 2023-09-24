Here’s why Big Brother’s Jared claims Matt is a “snake” 

CBS’s Big Brother 25 took a surprising turn in the last episode when Jared Fields was put on the eviction block. The Head of Household for week 7, Jared, was left stunned when host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that a surprise double eviction would occur.

With Cameron Hardin already evicted, Cory Wurtenberger ended up winning the HOH and nominated Jared alongside his showmance Blue Kim. Jared Fields was the most obvious target on the show after being involved in multiple controversies in the past couple of weeks.

Cameron and Jared are now zombie houseguests who will compete to revive their game in the coming episodes. With tensions growing almost daily in the Big Brother house, Matt and Jared were seen involved in a heated discussion in the early hours of the September 22 live feeds.

Jared Fields calls Matt a “snake” during heated discussion on Big Brother 25

Matt Klotz had won the veto power but decided not to use it to save Jared. This was despite him initially promising to do so. However, he was rightfully suspicious of Jared and did not trust him anymore. This led to the decision not to use the power, something Jared was displeased with.

The conversation took place in front of Cirie Fields, Jared’s mother, who claimed that the two were “talking in circles” regarding the situation. Intent to still be on good terms with Matt despite her son’s potential eviction, Cirie was playing her own game.

Regardless, Matt claimed he did not want people to know about his power. However, it was Jared who had trusted Klotz and selected him for the competition in the first place:

"I picked you to play in the veto because I trusted you. Then I came in here after, and you looked me in the face and said, 'Bro, you're my bro. You can trust me.'"

Matt, straight-faced, claimed that trusting him was on Jared, which irked him further. He claimed he knew Jared wanted to target him when he was the HOH. Jared had instead picked Cameron and Red, with the former being evicted in the end alongside him.

While it is clear that Jared is fast running out of alliances on the show, he continues to argue with Matt, claiming that he is a snake for lying to him:

"I always trusted you and I always gave you a conversation first. Always, every single turn where I heard something about you, I gave you a conversation even up to the point of two days ago when he was telling me that ya'll knew about what was gonna happen today. I still approached you and Jag about it. Why didn't I get that?" He then asked, "Who's really a snake here? If we're talking about trust."

Jared had previously been caught using the r-word for America Lopez and was rightfully accused of forming alliances beyond the seven deadly sins. Furthermore, even his showmance, Blue Kim, had betrayed him during the double eviction.

Regardless, Fields ended up walking away after calling Matt a snake. Cirie, on the other hand, claimed that he should not have used the term. Jared’s mother can see that he continues to make mistakes on the show and is planning for her future without him.

New episodes of Big Brother 25 can be watched on CBS every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.