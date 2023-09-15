Who went home in Big Brother 25 tonight?

Big Brother season 25 aired a brand new episode this week. The show is nearing the end, with only a handful of houseguests left, and the house got emptier this Thursday, as all the other contestants sent another houseguest packing.

After winning Head of Household last week, Cameron nominated Izzy and Felicia, which caused a lot of chaos, betrayal, and more in the house. However, at the end, Izzy, the 32-year-old flutist from New York, was evicted with a shocking 8-1 votes.

This meant that 7 cast members voted for her to be evicted while only one, Cirie Fields, voted for her to stay.

Izzy refused to hug Cory on her way out of Big Brother season 25

Izzy became the latest houseguest evicted from the CBS popular reality show on Thursday, September 14, 2023. One of her closest friends, Cameron, nominated her after he won Head of Household last week and nominated Izzy along with Felicia for eviction.

On Thursday's live eviction episode, Izzy was sent packing and while leaving the house, refused to hug Cameron, although the two were still in their Piggy Pals attire.

When the Big Brother season 25 cast member went in for a goodbye hug, Izzy pushed him away and told him that she would see him soon and called him a "pig." She also called Cory a "pigsqueak."

During her exit interview, she told the host, Julie Chen Moonves, that her biggest mistake was thinking that she and Cory were close. She added that she was skeptical of the Big Brother season 25 contestant the "whole time."

"He was saying all the right things and he was pretty believable and I thought we built a strong friendship. Maybe that clouded some of my judgement. He was the person that I talked to the most about the game away from Cirie and Jared and it felt like it was important for me to have that given Cirie and Jared’s relationship."

The Big Brother cast member further talked about keeping Jared and familial ties a secret and noted that she didn't regret keeping it a secret.

She added that while it may seem silly now that she was evicted, having people one can truly trust inside the house was invaluable in the game.

Izzy further noted that it was too soon to think about whether she was going to tell the rest of the contestants that Jared was actually Cirie Field's son.

She added that they could be in big trouble as the game proceeds and added that if the Survivor alum was on the block instead of her, they would have been nervous all week and she would have definitely been evicted.

"I know Cirie is going to struggle in the house, just emotionally and so I hope they can pull it out. I hope Jared and Cirie go really far. I want to see my family take it to the end.”

Fans can keep up with Big Brother season 25 through live feeds or watch the episodes every week on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.