HGTV's 'Celebrity IOU' Season 4: What time will Episode 1 air and what to expect from the premiere?

Property Brothers and home renovation experts Jonathan and Drew Scott are back with another season of the much-awaited home makeover series, Celebrity IOU season 4 on HGTV.

Like the previous season, the new season will also be filled with many emotional moments and jaw-dropping home renovations, along with a long list of Hollywood A-listers who will be surprising their dear ones with a home makeover.

All About HGTV's Celebrity IOU Season 4

The star-studded home renovation series, Celebrity IOU Season 4, with twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott, is set to kickstart on April 18, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET/PT.

The series premiere will start with comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish wanting to renovate her BFF's house.

According to the episode description:

“Tiffany Haddish wants to return her best friend's unconditional love and support with the stylish home makeover she deserves. With Jonathan and Drew's help, Tiffany gets down with the demo to make sure her friend's new five-star pad is on point!”

Episode 2 of the show will air on 25 April 2022, featuring veteran America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel. Sensational Surprise:

“Jonathan and Drew help Howie Mandel pull off the ultimate ruse, a surprise home makeover for his best friend and road manager of 30 years, to transform his place into a stylish grown-up home where his friend can entertain and unwind in style.”

The new season with eight episodes will also include a slew of celebrities from renowned actors, comedians and artists, including Snoop Dogg, Halle Berry, Ali Wong, Winning Time John C. Reilly, Friends Lisa Kudrow, and Anthony Anderson of Black-ish.

Season 4 of Celebrity IOU will showcase a variety of restoration initiatives, including changing a drab bachelor pad into a contemporary showplace, turning a simple backyard into a luxurious getaway with an outdoor kitchen.

The brothers will also pick up their equipment to convert a dull basement into an entertainer's fantasy, among a few other renovations.

Speaking about the new season, Jonathan told HGTV:

“Drew and I pinch ourselves every day because we have the incredible honor of helping the people who we’ve admired make something special happen for generous people who had a significant impact on their lives.”

One of the top-rated shows, Celebrity IOU, has been produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment Inc., co-founded by Jonathan and Drew Scott. The show starts on Monday and will also be available on Discovery+.

