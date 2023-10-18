"Him and Jada are drinking the same Kool-Aid": Kanye West's alleged texts to Elon Musk go viral, spark hilarious reactions online

The alleged texts of Kanye West to Elon Musk are doing rounds on the internet and have left internet users wheezing. In the viral text, Kanye or Ye wrote a paragraph to Elon in which Ye said that he does not have bipolar disorder and he has signs of autism because of his car accident.

It is worth noting that Ye's car accident occurred in 2002 in which his jaw was wired shut. Other than this, as per CDC, autism cannot be caused by brain damage as it is a developmental condition and is present from birth.

As social media users came across Ye's alleged texts to Elon Musk, they started reacting. One of the internet users @AltcoinsCuzzin responded by saying, "Him and Jada are drinking the same Kool-Aid."

The internet user compared Kanye to Jada Smith because, recently, Jada Smith made a bizarre statement in which she said that Tupac Shakur was her soulmate. In an interview, Jada said that god made them that way. She further said,

"It was like, look, I'm going to put y'all together, right? Y'all are going to be a dynamic duo. But I'm going to tell you right now, I'm going to make it so y'all are not going to be able to get together."

After this, people started making memes about her and said that she is undoubtedly high on something, and thus, that is the reason why she keeps making such statements.

Social media users share hilarious reactions to Kanye West's alleged viral texts to Elon Musk

As the social media users came across the alleged texts of Kanye to Space X founder Elon Musk, they started sharing it widely and said this was hilarious on so many levels. Several others couldn't believe that Kanye said that a car crash caused him autism.

In the alleged texts, it was also mentioned that Kanye said,

"When are we going to speak. You owe me nothing. You never have to speak to me again. But if we do speak. The nature of the relationship has to change. I’m not bi polar. I have signs of autism from my car accident."

His texts further read,

"You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me. And not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform."

It is worth noting that Ye sent these alleged texts to Connor, and he told the fashion figure to get these texts out, to which Connor replied and said, 'Say no less.'

Are Elon Musk and Kanye West friends? Here's what we know

As per hiphopdx, Ye and Elon Musk were once really close friends. Musk used to attend the Donda parties of Ye. However, their friendship turned bitter when Musk bought Twitter.

After that, Ye returned to X (formerly Twitter) and immediately started teasing Elon. He shared unsolicited pictures of him because he thought Elon was being tough on anti-semitic content on the platform. This happened during Ye's time when he was supporting far-right ideas. Eventually, Musk took some action. Since then, these two aren't on speaking terms anymore.