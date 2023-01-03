“His face please”: BTS’ j-hope’s shocked reaction to host Liza Koshy’s introduction evokes funny reactions from ARMYs

On January 1, BTS’ j-hope performed at ABC's New Year's countdown live show Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in New York City.

Dressed in a long white sweater and a matching bucket hat, the idol participated in a brief media interaction with media personality and actress Liza Koshy before his performance. While introducing the BTS member to the crowd, Liza Koshy excitedly announced:

“Speaking of someone who everyone wants to kiss...j-hope!”

While the singer-rapper initially smiled and excitedly looked at the crowd, the moment the host mentioned his name alongside the word “kiss,” BTS’ j-hope was taken aback and looked at her with a shocked expression.

His startled reaction did not go unnoticed by fans, who took to social media to talk about it. One ARMY even pointed out the change in his expression by noting:

“His face please.”

Jennifer⁷ loves bts @euphorian0613 Liza: “speaking of someone who everybody wants to kiss J-Hope”



IM LAUGHING HOSEOK’S REACTION HIS FACE PLEASE Liza: “speaking of someone who everybody wants to kiss J-Hope” IM LAUGHING HOSEOK’S REACTION HIS FACE PLEASE https://t.co/gTXRRRvn4b

BTS’ j-hope’s fans have the most hilarious response to his viral reactions to MC Liza Koshy

bts embed clips @embed_bts jung hoseok hobi j-hope jhope jay nyre new year's rockin' eve new years rocking eve interview after performance speaking of someone who everyone wants to kiss disgusted funny horrified look face funny

jung hoseok hobi j-hope jhope jay nyre new year's rockin' eve new years rocking eve interview after performance speaking of someone who everyone wants to kiss disgusted funny horrified look face funnyhttps://t.co/eyH7iadLvj

BTS’ j-hope performed at ABC's New Year's countdown live show, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve at Times Square in New York City. He performed alongside Duran Duran, New Edition, Jax, and fellow labelmates TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

During a pre-performance interview with MC Liza Koshy, his shocked reaction to the host’s introduction of him evoked hilarious reactions from ARMYs around the world.

lea⁷ 🧑🏻‍🚀 @seokjinbit Liza: “speaking of someone who everybody wants to kiss J-hope”



IM LAUGHING SO HARD HOSEOK’S REACTION PLEASE Liza: “speaking of someone who everybody wants to kiss J-hope”IM LAUGHING SO HARD HOSEOK’S REACTION PLEASE https://t.co/vQag8d3gP8

taehyungs bear cake 아포방포 @gayboynamgi “speaking of someone who everyone wants to kiss- j-hope,” MISS LIZA HAVE SOME DECORUM “speaking of someone who everyone wants to kiss- j-hope,” MISS LIZA HAVE SOME DECORUM

Kami⁷ ♡ ˢʰᵒᵘˡᵈ ᵇᵉ studying @IndigoYoongi “Speaking of someone that everyone wants to kiss, j-hope” stop calling me out on American tv???? “Speaking of someone that everyone wants to kiss, j-hope” stop calling me out on American tv???? https://t.co/EL71rbZeHC

It is BTS’ j-hope’s first time performing at the event as a soloist and third time overall. The Arson singer had previously performed on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in both 2017 and 2019 along with his group BTS.

The talented artist performed a medley of his songs - Chicken Noodle Soup, the trilingual hit track featuring Becky G, = (Equal Sign) from his debut solo album Jack in the Box, and Butter (Holiday Remix).

Although there was slight rainfall during the show, it didn’t deter BTS’ j-hope who gave it his all and performed with his unmatched energy, enthralling the audience with his amazing set.

This was j-hope’s third solo stage performance in 2022 after Lollapalooza in July, where he became the first Korean soloist to perform at the iconic music festival, and the 2022 MAMA awards, where he collected awards for himself as well as on behalf of his group.

BTS’ j-hope reveals Jin called him from the military

star_jin @nightstar1201

🐿️Jin went to army. I got call from Jin hyung before I went to bed on 31st.

J-hope~

🐿️hyung~ How have you been?

Pick up phone!

🐿️How do I know this number.

J-Hope...

#TheAstronaut #Jin [J-hope #2seok ] 20230101🐿️Jin went to army. I got call from Jin hyung before I went to bed on 31st.J-hope~🐿️hyung~ How have you been?Pick up phone!🐿️How do I know this number.J-Hope... [J-hope #2seok] 20230101🐿️Jin went to army. I got call from Jin hyung before I went to bed on 31st.🐹J-hope~🐿️hyung~ How have you been? 🐹Pick up phone!🐿️How do I know this number.🐹J-Hope...#TheAstronaut #Jin https://t.co/xwnZbDKGJe

BTS' j-hope revealed that Jin had called him from the military recently, and he had almost missed it as it was from a different number. He revealed that he felt happy and comforted upon hearing Jin’s voice.

The Arson singer assured fans that Jin is healthy and doing well in the military and asked fans not to worry. Jin will complete his 18-months long mandatory military service and be discharged on June 12, 2024, a day prior to BTS’ 11th debut anniversary.

In other news, the MORE singer is all set to perform at the 37th Golden Disc Awards and is also nominated for a Bongsang for his album Jack in the Box.

The awards will take place outside of Korea on January 7, 2023, at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, at 8 pm KST and will be broadcast live on JTBC.

