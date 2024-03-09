“His only hyung came”: BTS’ Jin’s wish for his bandmate Suga’s birthday brightens fans’ day

BTS' Suga celebrated his 31st birthday on March 9, 2024, while serving in the military. Although fans haven't heard from him on any platform in recent days, his eldest bandmate, Jin, seized the opportunity to extend his uniquely heartfelt birthday wishes. Jin took to Weverse to express his greetings to Yoongi, making him the sole BTS member to publicly wish their bandmate on the platform.

Adding a humorous twist, Jin posted his message as a comment on one of his previous posts, sparking laughter among fans. He wrote (translated by @BTStranslation_):

"Happy birthday suga!!!!!!"

Nevertheless, fans appreciated Jin's gesture of taking the time to convey birthday wishes to his cherished dongsaeng in front of the ARMYs online.

"He'll always be there to wish his members," BTS' Jin wishes Suga a 'happy birthday' on Weverse

Jin and Suga, the two eldest members of BTS, share a bond that holds a special place in the hearts of ARMYs worldwide. Their friendship, cultivated over years of shared experiences and mutual admiration, is a source of immense joy for fans.

Their journey began as trainees at BigHit Entertainment, long before BTS became the global sensation they are today. Through the trials and triumphs of their training days, Jin and Suga formed a deep connection rooted in their love for music and their relentless pursuit of excellence.

What sets Jin and Suga's friendship apart is their support for each other, both on and off the stage. As the oldest members of the group, they have stood by each other's sides through thick and thin, offering encouragement and comfort whenever needed.

Despite their contrasting personalities, Jin's light-hearted humor contrasts with the D-DAY artist's serious demeanor and their bond remains strong. Jin, being the elder of the two, has often assumed the role of a supportive older brother, guiding Yoongi.

A recent display of their camaraderie occurred when Jin wished the Daegu rapper a "happy birthday" on Weverse. In typical Jin fashion, he injected humor into the message by commenting directly under one of his own posts from a few days ago. This gesture, though light-hearted, resonated deeply with fans, who eagerly await similar birthday messages from other BTS members.

The post that Jin chose to comment on had an additional significance. It said "D-100,” which means 100 days until Jin's scheduled return from military service. This countdown sparked excitement among ARMYs, who eagerly await Jin's homecoming and the resumption of his solo activities.

As fans celebrate Suga's birthday and eagerly anticipate Jin's return, the bond between these two beloved members serves as a beacon of friendship within the BTS family.