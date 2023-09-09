"His raw vocals": BTS' Kim Tae-hyung enchants ARMYS as he sings Slow Dancing in recent Weverse live

On September 8, 2023, Kim Tae-hyung captivated ARMYs with his raw vocals as he sang Slow Dancing during a live session on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse.

As the idol sang the aforementioned track with his unadorned vocals, without any musical instruments or background music, fans were elated to hear his soothing and profound voice. Soon afterwards, several netizens took to social media to shower the idol with praise:

ARMYs can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's vocals in the latest Weverse live

As the Love Me Again singer went live on the Weverse platform, he warmly greeted fans and surprised them with his new haircut, sparking excitement among his dedicated followers. During the live session, he discussed the release of his debut album, Layover, and even treated the audience to a live rendition of Slow Dancing, showcasing his soothing and profound voice.

Fans were ecstatic to witness this mini live performance from Kim Tae-hyung.

Meanwhile, the Love Me Again singer sported a minimalist look, donning a t-shirt. He also inquired if fans were proud of him for releasing his new album, and they responded with resounding pride.

Check out how ARMYs reacted to Kim Tae-hyung's vocals in the latest Weverse live:

In the aforementioned Weverse live session, as Kim Tae-hyung concluded, he encouraged ARMYs to enjoy a delicious meal, revealing that he too was headed to eat something. He expressed his desire to watch more ARMY vlogs and encouraged them to share their daily routines instead of unboxing his new album, Layover. He stated:

"It's been 11 minutes, and now I'm leaving to enjoy some delicious food. You guys also enjoy some tasty food! I'll see you tomorrow~ ARMYs, it must be nice for you! You have so much to share, not for me (: Let's see something... no unboxing... I want to see what you've been up to!"

During the live, when an Indian fan playfully interacted with Kim Tae-hyung, suggesting that the typical Indian greeting "Namaste" means "I love you," he responded by saying that he knows what "Namaste" means and playfully suggested they were teasing him.

"I know 'Namaste' is a greeting (and not 'I love you')! I know this much...! Wait, is it not... You're playing with me...! Okay, up to here~ bye-bye! Enjoy your meal!"

Tae-hyung's debut album, Layover, achieved an extraordinary milestone on the day of its release, becoming the fastest-selling soloist album in Hanteo history, with sales surpassing one million copies.

The title track, Slow Dancing, from Layover even made its debut at the number one spot on the Worldwide and European iTunes songs chart.