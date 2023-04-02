“Homesick”: Paddy McGuinness opens up about his separation from wife Christine, talks about depression and diagnosis

TV presenter Paddy McGuinness recently opened up about his separation from his wife Christine. The couple was married for 11 years and decided to part ways in July 2022. Paddy McGuinness recently spoke about his life and shed light on how he feels homesick whenever he has to work away from home. However, he also mentioned that he still lives with his estranged wife and their three children but working away from home is not his cup of tea.

The 49-year-old Top Gear host said that being away from his family is making him homesick. While speaking with The Sun, he said:

"I've always had a sort of rule what I stick by where I never do more than nine days anywhere because I just like being at home. I think naturally you get homesick."

Paddy also said that whenever he is traveling, he makes sure to keep his phone nearby so that he never loses touch with his children.

"We'll always be a loving family" - Christine and Paddy shared a statement announcing their separation in July 2022

Notably, Christine and Paddy still live together because of their children and the former said that they have an open dynamic when it comes to co-parenting. Paddy and Christine are parents to three children, Penelope, Felicity, and Leo, all of whom have been diagnosed with autism.

Last year, Christine and Paddy took a trip and it was a make-or-break holiday for them. However, things did not work out and they decided to separate.

The couple shared a statement in July 2022, in which they said that they were not planning to share the news publicly until they were ready but were left with no other option.

The statement read:

"A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus was as always is to continue loving and supporting our children. This was not an easy decision to make but we're moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together"

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Christine also spoke about the separation and family, she said:

"Each and every family is unique anyway but ours is just one that I've never seen on any social media platform before and I'm quite proud of that."

She concluded by saying that they are not like any other family that she knows of and she loves the way her family embraces that.

Paddy McGuinness also shared how his ex-wife noticed that he was suffering from depression

Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness said that he was not aware of his struggles and it was his ex-wife who noticed that he was going through something.

Paddy McGuinness told The Sun:

"So, Christine and a few of my family members would say stuff and ask if I was okay and I would think, ‘Why are they always asking me that?’"

He further said:

"I've never been that much of a person losing my temper but I could feel myself in certain situations getting wound up quicker and I just thought that's not me. I could feel myself feeling angry straight away and I shouldn't be feeling that."

Paddy McGuinness said that he eventually tried therapy to deal with depression. He also mentioned that if therapy doesn't work for someone, that doesn't mean that all therapy won't work. He stated that individuals need to "keep going" until they find what helps them best.

Poll : 0 votes