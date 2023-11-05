“Homie is the joker in my eyes”: Fans react as Diddy dresses as Batman for Halloween after Warner Brothers’ cease and desist

After receiving a "cease and desist" legal notice for his 2022 Joker Halloween costume from Warner Bros, Diddy got into Batman's suit for Halloween this year. His bold move has left fans wondering if Diddy meant to take a dig at Warner Bros for last year's legal notice. On an Instagram post, a fan commented, "Homie is the joker in my eyes."

Homie is the joker in my eyes - says a fan (image via @anthonyserpas on Instagram)

Last year, Diddy went on masquerading in LA in the Joker costume. He pranked a lot of people who didn't believe that it was the HipHop Mogul.

Before revealing his Halloween Batman costume, the rapper turned entrepreneur made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he went on to mention that Warner Bros sent him a legal notice last year for his spot-on resemblance to the character Joker. He went on to say,

"Last year I was the Joker and I actually got a letter from the studio that I can no longer be the Joker. … They said it broke their trademark, that I did it too good. I swear I have this letter. I swear to god. From Warner Bros."

He then added:

"Warner Brothers lawyers, can you see me? Put this camera on me right here. Head of legal, tomorrow, watch what I do."

He further continued:

“I got a bunch of emails from the studio telling me to not be the Joker anymore, that I was breaching the trademark. So I don't know what I’m going to be this year.”

Puff Diddy Batman Halloween Outfit was "fire" - says fans

Some fans were quick to take to social media to highlight Diddy's Halloween getup. Many fans were impressed with his Halloween ideas and praised him for standing up against last year's Warner Bros' "cease and desist" order.

Some fans find it crazy for Diddy to go all the way to shoot a trailer for the Batman costume (image via @DJcasualties on X)

While some fans applaud him for donning the Batman fit (image via @Wise_Lending on X)

Some fans questioned if Warner Bros was right to issue a "cease and desist" order for a Halloween costume (image via @rodfather94 on X

Others are waiting for Batman to send him another "cease and desist" order (image via @elleboy31 on X)

A netizen compares Diddy to a kid that just got scolded (image via @rochelleee23 on X)

The rapper also refers to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike with his Batman costume. In the hypothetical video he posted on Instagram revealing his Batman outfit, he can be seen reading the news that the strike has finally ended. The strike had issued orders before the spooky season asking actors not to dress up as characters from struck films.