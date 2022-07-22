Honey recall 2022: Product details, manufacture date and everything to know amid undeclared erectile dysfunction drug

The FDA has issued a recall notice to two companies, MKS and Shopaax.com, as they were selling honey products with undisclosed amounts of active ingredients that are otherwise found in the medicines Viagra and Cialis. Both of these medicines are FDA-approved drugs to treat erectile dysfunction in men, however, they need to be taken under the supervision of a licensed health professional.

FDA issued notice to recall honey products of two companies for having undisclosed erectile dysfunction drugs. (Image via FDA)

Honey recall issued as unregulated amounts of active ingredients found in the products

MKS's website sold the Dose Vital VIP Honey Product, and users who purchased it between March 2022 and July 2022 in any US state are requested not to consume it and return it at the earliest. The product allegedly consists of an undeclared active pharmaceutical ingredient Tadalafil, which is otherwise present in Cialis. The product, on recall, comes in a black box with 12 sachets of 15 grams of honey.

Honey product marketed by MKS Enterprise LLC under the scanner for having undisclosed ingredients. (Image via FDA)

Apart from MKS Enterprise, Shopaax.com is also calling back their Kingdom Royal Honey VIP as this product consists of Sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra. The product comes in a golden box of 12 sachets containing 20 grams of honey.

Shopaax.com should stop selling honey products as per FDA notice. (Image via FDA)

However, the expiration date for both brands is different and stamped on the backside. As per the companies, these products are sold for s*xual enhancement. However, they stopped selling the product online after receiving the FDA notification.

Although, these products might still be available in many stores and pharmaceutical shops. As per the FDA, they are finding an increasing number of illegally-marketed products, especially honey-based or honey-flavored. These products usually test positive for active drug ingredients not listed on the label.

Talking about the side effects, these products can cause diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and many heart-related issues.

As for the Vital Honey, manufactured and marketed by MKS Enterprise LLC, anyone who buys their Vital Honey is urged to discontinue its use and return the recalled product for a full refund. The items can be sent to MKS Enterprise, LLC, 59 Paulison Ave. Passaic, NJ 07055.

On the other hand, those possessing the Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP are urged to return the product for a full refund to Shopaax.com, 2 Burleigh Court A5, Newark, DE 19702. The company is also encouraging its users to stop using the product if they possess it.

However, the companies have not received any reports of side effects or significant illnesses due to the consumption of the recalled products.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far