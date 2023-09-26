Hoshi shares his biggest dream, says wants to be with "SEVENTEEN and CARATs for the longest time" in a new interview

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi recently appeared on the cover of Vogue Korea. On September 21, the magazine released a series of pictures along with an article featuring Kwon Soon Young a.k.a SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, who graced the cover flaunting poses in a dark red and black color scheme.

The SEVENTEEN (SVT) member and performance team leader got candid in a pictorial he filmed for a Kimchi brand with the magazine and shared his personal thoughts on the group and his future dreams. Apart from this, Hoshi also shared the SVT song closest to his heart, while simultaneously showering his love for CARATs, saying:

"I want to be with Seventeen, the members, and Carats for as long as possible. It's my biggest dream. I will make that dream come true by empowering the people I love.”

Fans also learned more about the group's upcoming plans and how the idol feels encouraged by the group's success.

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi talks about the upcoming Japan tour, album, and more in a new pictorial with Vogue Korea

SVT, who are soon expected to release their 11th mini album, titled SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, will also be touring around Japan and will be on the road until the end of the year, touring cities like Saitama, Nagoya, Osaka, and Fukuoka. As per Hoshi, their primary purpose is to create performances and acts that will make CARATs feel happy.

While talking with Vogue, Hoshi also shared the song from the group’s discography which describes him the best. Knowing the Spider singer, it was evident that his pick would be thrilling and exciting. He said that the title track, HOT, from their fourth studio album, Face the Sun, captures his energy the best. The 27-year-old remarked how he likes the passionate energy the song radiates.

The dance enthusiast undoubtedly loves to showcase his passion through different activities, be it dance, music, or performing.

"I have the most fun dancing and singing, but these days, it's also fun to show other people the side of me that only I know. Sometimes, things appear that I didn't even know existed," he said.

Needless to say, the fandom couldn't help but swoon over the idol's pictorials.

Fans are getting to see a new side of Hoshi through Bro & Marble, a new variety show, where he stars alongside bandmate Joshua.

Through the forthcoming album from SVT, it will be exciting to watch how the idol will transform with a new concept and impress fans.