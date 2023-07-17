Hostess Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashups: Where to buy, packs, availability, and other details revealed

In exciting news, Hostess has recently launched new Ding Dongs X Twinkies Mashups, which combine two of their most famous snack cakes. The product will be available later this month at all Walmart locations across the country. These snack cakes are now part of the Hostess lineup; therefore, they are here to stay. However, the costs of the packs have yet to be announced by the company.

Hostess Brands is a baking company founded in the United States in 2013. It owns several bakeries in America that produce snack cakes under the Hostess and Dolly Madison brands, as well as a Canadian affiliate, Voortman Cookies Limited. Voortman manufactures wafers and cookies under its brand name. Its headquarter is in Lenexa, Kansas.

Hostess Ding Dongs X Twinkies will mix the best of both snack cake worlds

The company recently announced this mashup that looks promising (Image via Getty Images)

Snack mashups are the hottest trend right now. Customers love seeing their favorite snacks and sweets reimagined with new twists and flavors. On July 15, the brand announced the release of a new product under the Ding Dongs X Twinkies tagline. This marks the beginning of a new line of "Mashups" products for the company, best known for its famous cakes such as HoHos, CupCakes, and Donettes.

The new snack cakes combine the golden sponge cake and creme filling of Twinkies with the form and chocolate fudge covering of Ding Dongs. This makes it ideal for fans who love both vanilla and chocolate flavor. It will also be offered as a 12.7-oz and 10-count multi-pack.

In an interview with Food Dive on March 8, 2023, the company's CEO, Andy Callahan, addressed the launch of the new item.

“It’s so important for us to be focused on our portfolio transformation. We’re well positioned as a value product, and history has shown that we hold up well and also better than most during difficult economic times,” he said.

More about the US-based baking company

The brand produces several other products (Image via Hostess)

Hostess Brands is a prominent sweet food firm that manufactures, produces, and distributes delectable delights across North America. They quickly became a popular favorite after their debut.

While other brands are affected by consumers cutting down on spending or choosing the less expensive private-label options, CEO Andy Callahan believes that people aren't willing to give up on the modest treats they can buy for themselves. They often look for methods to reward themselves.

The company employs roughly 3,000 people who bake innovative and iconic delicacies items such as Twinkies, Donettes, Ding Dongs, CupCakes, and Zingers. Voortman cookies and wafers are also available.

Moreover, among other items, the brands' Twinkies and Donettes have comparable pricing at many locations ranging from dollar stores to higher-end grocers. This increased the products' mass appeal regardless of where people shop or their financial level.