Netflix’s Bake Squad season 2 air time and release date

Popular series Bake Squad is returning for a brand new season. The much-awaited series will be back with a second installment, which is set to premiere on Thursday, January 20, 2023, on Netflix. News of the brand-new season comes after its successful first run in August 2021. The series will see four bakers battle it out to make some delicious desserts for someone's special day, out of which one of the best dishes will be chosen.

Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi will return as the host of Bake Squad for a second season. The hit Netflix series will also feature four competitive and well-renowned bakers, including cake decorator Ashley Holt, pastry chefs Christophe Rull and Maya-Camlle Broussard, and chocolatier Gonzo Jimenez. While all the episodes will see the experts battle it out, there will be no elimination rounds.

The series was extremely popular amongst viewers and owing to the success of its first installment, the makers have decided to treat fans to a brand-new season. Fans of the show will have to wait and find out which delicious dishes the bakers have in store for them this season.

Bake Squad season 2 contestants to bake for anniversaries, weddings, and more

Viewers of Bake Squad season 1 witnessed some mouth-watering dishes that left them asking for more. The first installment of the baking series saw some iconic dishes including a candy claw machine, a ball pit cake, a bus-shaped velvet cake, and a chocolate drum set, among many others. This season, the bakers will be tested with more jaw-dropping dishes.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“After baking up a storm in season one, all four original members of the Squad are back and hungry for more! The expert bakers elevate desserts with next-level ideas and epic execution, to create showstopping centerpieces for someone’s extra special big day."

Each member of the Bake Squad was chosen by host Christina Tosi, who is known to have built her own delicious cookie dough empire. This season will see the bakers elevate their desserts, "from exploding cakes to a colossal cheesecake tower and an edible life-size piano." The bakers are set to "pull out all the stops and create desserts you can only dream of.”

The new season will have eight episodes, similar to the first installment. Each episode will span about 35-40 minutes and will see the bakers create impeccable dishes throughout the course of the season. Viewers can stream the episodes on the Netflix app and official website.

Bake Squad showrunner Yasmin Shackleton opened up about the new season and said:

“Having a returning series on Netflix was always an ambition for us here at theoldschool, so we are delighted to be back again with the same brilliant squad that made the first season such a breakout hit. In our second season we are taking it up a notch with even more spectacular and innovative creations that will blow people’s minds.”

The official trailer began with host Christina asking her squad of bakers to add the final details on their cakes/desserts and to push through the challenge. She confessed to building her own team of bakers. After the bakers introduced themselves, the host said:

"The squad is on a mission to sprinkle a little bit of happiness at big events. You'll have four stunning desserts. But the reality is you can only choose one for your occassion."

The events of Bake Squad season 2 are set to include parents' anniversaries, weddings, pregnancy celebrations, and much more. Viewers will be seen struggling to make their choice between four incredible dessert dishes that are bound to leave them asking for more.

Don't forget to tune into the episodes of Bake Squad on Friday, January 20, 2023, on Netflix.

